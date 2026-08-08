The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a glamorous red-carpet appearance in Canada on Friday, attending a gala marking 40 years of charitable work by the David Foster Foundation.

Meghan, who recently celebrated her 45th birthday, wore a black one-shoulder draped gown by Canadian designer Greta Constantine.

She paired the look with diamond and sapphire earrings previously owned by Princess Diana - in a personal tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Earlier, the Duchess opened up about how she considers motherhood a “superpower”, saying Princess Lilibet helps her feel brave.

Harry, 41, wore a traditional black tuxedo and bow tie as the couple posed alongside their hosts and longstanding friends, music producer David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee.

The foursome have enjoyed a long-running friendship, with Meghan and McPhee understood to have known one another since childhood.

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