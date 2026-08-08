Meghan wears Princess Diana's jewels as she joins Prince Harry on red carpet
Meghan owns several pieces from Diana’s jewellery collection and famously wore Diana’s aquamarine ring at her wedding reception in 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a glamorous red-carpet appearance in Canada on Friday, attending a gala marking 40 years of charitable work by the David Foster Foundation.
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Meghan, who recently celebrated her 45th birthday, wore a black one-shoulder draped gown by Canadian designer Greta Constantine.
She paired the look with diamond and sapphire earrings previously owned by Princess Diana - in a personal tribute to her late mother-in-law.
Earlier, the Duchess opened up about how she considers motherhood a “superpower”, saying Princess Lilibet helps her feel brave.
Harry, 41, wore a traditional black tuxedo and bow tie as the couple posed alongside their hosts and longstanding friends, music producer David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee.
The foursome have enjoyed a long-running friendship, with Meghan and McPhee understood to have known one another since childhood.
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A string of high-profile names attended the event, including Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and singer Josh Groban.
Meghan owns several pieces from Diana’s jewellery collection, including the late princess’s butterfly earrings and matching cuff bracelet, a diamond tennis bracelet and Cartier Tank Louis watch.
She famously wore Diana’s aquamarine ring at her wedding reception in 2018.
The Duchess has also used Diana’s jewellery to mark significant overseas engagements.
In 2024, she wore the princess’s diamond cross necklace during a visit to Nigeria with Harry for the Invictus Games - a country Diana visited in 1990.
Answering questions from children for InStyle ahead of the release of her production company’s latest documentary, Cookie Queens, Meghan called being a mum her "superpower".
“I feel like we have superpowers because we juggle it all and enjoy it all with grace and grit at the same time,” she said.
Asked by another child about what makes her feel brave, Meghan said: “Every day, when I feel a little bit like, ‘Oh gosh, can I do this?’ I go: ‘Lili would do it.’ ”
The appearance came shortly after Meghan shared a rare set of family photographs from a summer visit to the UK.
One photo showed Harry walking with their children, Archie and Lilibet, along a tree-lined path at Althorp, Diana’s childhood home and the Spencer family estate.
David Foster has been a supporter of the couple for years.
In 2019, he helped arrange for them to stay at a friend’s mansion on Vancouver Island during a difficult period before they stepped back from frontline royal duties.