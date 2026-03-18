Lilibet's long red hair can be seen in the picture posted to unveil the collaboration with High Camp gardenias, which charges hundreds of dollars for gift boxes of flowers. Picture: instagram

By StephenRigley

The Duchess of Sussex has launched a 255-dollar (£191.26) gift box containing flowers, tea and honey - with lifestyle brand As Ever.

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The Garden Tea Bloom Box contains Herbal Peppermint Tea and Sage Honey with Honeycomb and fresh flowers - including peonies and jasmine. It is said to bring together "fresh blooms and simple pantry comforts". The limited-edition product is made in collaboration with High Camp Supply, a luxury flower purveyor based in San Francisco.

Read More: Netflix 'done' with Harry and Meghan after TV deal expires Read More: Meghan shows her flower arranging skills and Harry calls her 'babe' in new family video The product description states the set includes "a thoughtful mix of long stems for classic bouquets and loose blossoms designed for floating arrangements, allowing for multiple placements throughout your home". It states the bloom box is shipped directly from High Camp Supply for a cost of 35 dollars (£26.26), and shipments are being timed to arrive before Easter Sunday, on April 5. Shipping is only offered throughout the continental United States, the product description states.

The launch comes amid news that the partnership between Netflix and Meghan's lifestyle brand has come to an end. Picture: Alamy