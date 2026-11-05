The police investigation into the Duchess of Sussex's father has been expanded to include his son Thomas Markle Jnr, the interior minister of the Philippines has confirmed.

Thomas Markle Snr was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month over a haul of suspected child abuse images.

It has now been announced the probe has been widened to include his son, Meghan's half-brother.

In a press conference on Thursday, interior minister Juanito Victor Remulla reportedly said: "There are indications suggesting that the son may also be involved in the crime.

"But only as a person of interest so far, he is not yet treated as a suspect.

"We have witnesses that underaged girls are brought to his house and we are following it up."

Mr Remulla, the country's equivalent of a Home Secretary, previously described Thomas Markle Snr as "a possible sex offender of the grossest kind".

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