Meghan's father and brother named in Philippines child abuse investigation as police widen probe
Thomas Markle Jnr reported his father to police in the Philippines last month, prompting the investigation
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The police investigation into the Duchess of Sussex's father has been expanded to include his son Thomas Markle Jnr, the interior minister of the Philippines has confirmed.
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Thomas Markle Snr was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month over a haul of suspected child abuse images.
It has now been announced the probe has been widened to include his son, Meghan's half-brother.
In a press conference on Thursday, interior minister Juanito Victor Remulla reportedly said: "There are indications suggesting that the son may also be involved in the crime.
"But only as a person of interest so far, he is not yet treated as a suspect.
"We have witnesses that underaged girls are brought to his house and we are following it up."
Mr Remulla, the country's equivalent of a Home Secretary, previously described Thomas Markle Snr as "a possible sex offender of the grossest kind".
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The minister said police had questioned Thomas Jnr, 60, about the claim of underage girls, and said that he had "claimed to be merely doing TikTok [videos]".
Meghan's father was reported to police in the Philippines and the FBI last month by his son Thomas Markle Jnr, who handed over a haul of alleged child abuse images he found in his father’s belongings in Cebu City.
A second hoard was reportedly discovered in a storage unit Mr Markle is said to have rented near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico, during a raid by Mexican police.
Meghan was left “deeply distressed” at the allegations and revealed she was sent a letter via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection seven years ago, which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father, but that she was given assurances these were being investigated.
The Metropolitan Police has admitted it never shared the details with other law enforcement agencies, with the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), now investigating the force’s conduct.
The Duchess had wanted to “speak out” immediately after reading the letter, but police advised her against this, sources said.
Meghan has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her 2018 wedding, when he was caught staging paparazzi photographs and then had a heart attack.
This meant the King, then the Prince of Wales, stepped in to walk her down the aisle.