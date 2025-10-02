Meghan Markle's father has said he is ‘safe’ after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines.

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father, 81, reassured those concerned for his safety after rumours began circulating that he was “trapped and unable to walk” in a block of high rise flats.

Confirming he is alive and well, Mr Markle insisted he is “safe in his hotel room and in no way is he ‘trapped’ and ‘unable to walk’”.

At least 69 people have been killed after a powerful earthquake hit a central Philippine province.

Recent months have seen Mr Markle living in the province of Cebu, residing in the densely populated region alongside his son, Thomas Jnr, 58.

The magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck at about 10pm local time on Tuesday (3pm BST).

