The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand is “ready to stand on its own” after its partnership with Netflix ended, according to a spokesperson for Meghan.

The streaming firm had partnered with Meghan’s jam-selling venture As ever when it launched last year.

Figures showed earlier this year that the Duchess’s Netflix show failed to crack the top 1,000 most-watched programmes on the platform.

The second instalment of With Love, Meghan was the 1,124th most-watched show between July and December 2025, with two million views, according to data released by Netflix.

A spokesperson for As ever said: “As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year.

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

