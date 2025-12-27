Harry and Meghan’s chief communications officer steps down after a year
According to her LinkedIn, Maines started working as chief communications officer (CCO) for the Sussexes in March 2025
The chief communications officer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has stepped down after less than a year in the role.
Meredith Maines said in a statement that she will be "pursuing a new opportunity" in 2026 after a year of "inspiring work" with the couple.
Harry and Meghan have also parted ways with US-based PR agency Method Communications, which was hired in June this year to promote the couple's business and philanthropic endeavours.
A spokesman for the couple said: "Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell.
"The duke and duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well."
In a statement, Maines said: "After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026.
"I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good work they are doing in the world."
She wrote that as CCO, she oversees "all external communications" for Harry and Meghan.
This includes Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever, launched in April this year; their media production company, Archewell Productions; and their joint charity, Archewell Philanthropies.
Maines said earlier this year that the hiring of Method Communications in the Sussex PR team would give international media and stakeholders "better access" as well as a faster response time to inquiries.
Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, announced they were stepping back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.
The couple have since been at the centre of tensions with other royals, with the duke becoming estranged from his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales.