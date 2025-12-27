The chief communications officer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has stepped down after less than a year in the role.

Meredith Maines said in a statement that she will be "pursuing a new opportunity" in 2026 after a year of "inspiring work" with the couple.

Harry and Meghan have also parted ways with US-based PR agency Method Communications, which was hired in June this year to promote the couple's business and philanthropic endeavours.

A spokesman for the couple said: "Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell.

"The duke and duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well."

