By Ella Bennett

Spice Girl Melanie C has said the famous girl band are closer now to a reunion than they have been in a "very long time", and added: "I'm always keeping my fingers crossed."

Appearing on Global's Heart Breakfast on Friday, the 52-year-old singer addressed the possibility of the Spice Girls reuniting following speculation around the 30th anniversary of their hit single Wannabe. The group was comprised of Mel C, full name Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Lady Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell-Horner. Last week, the Spice Girls hit headlines after Bunton was seen celebrating her 50th birthday with bandmates Mel C, Beckham and Halliwell-Horner. Fans flooded the groups' comments with excitement after the photo of the four Spice Girls was posted to their respective Instagram profiles. Read more: Rebecca Loos slams Victoria Beckham as she backs Brooklyn's statement that 'validates what I said 22 years ago' Read more: Cruz Beckham says London gig is sold out on first European tour

When host Amanda Holden asked Mel C about the possibility of a reunion, the singer spoke about the group's 2019 Spice World tour, which did not feature Lady Beckham. She said: "Looking back to 2019 when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn't with us. So she has to have that experience. "I'm sure lots of your listeners out there saw the picture from last weekend. We were celebrating Emma's birthday." Addressing the absence of Brown, also known as Mel B, she said: "We missed Melanie B, she wasn't there sadly, but the four of us were and it was so lovely. "It was a big birthday, so you feel very nostalgic." Teasing the possibility of a reunion, Chisholm added: "We're probably closer now than we have been in a very long time and I'm always keeping my fingers crossed."

