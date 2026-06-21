Mel Stride MP has avoided answering whether a tweet posted by a Tory peer about French and Senegalese football players was "racist" or not on LBC.

Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer was quizzed on the tweet which was posted on Tuesday by Daniel Hannan as France played Senegal in the World Cup.

The tweet reads: "A French friend phones. I tell him I’m surprised that he is not watching the France-Sénégal match. He makes a peculiarly Gallic noise that I can describe only as a vocal shrug. 'The legal immigrants are playing the illegal immigrants.'

Elevated to House of Lords in 2021, Lord Hannan of Kingsclere is a former MEP and one of the key founders of Vote Leave.

Lewis asked Stride as he read out the full tweet: "You talk about the toxicity in politics and the need to be a good Centre Right party. Do you think tweets like these from one of your own peers is particularly toxic?”