Melania Trump's newly-released documentary is projected to tank at the UK box office amid lacklustre ticket sales - despite Amazon reportedly paying $40m for the film.

The price tag comes despite the film being projected to make just $5m during its opening weekend.

Only one ticket sold for premiere of film about US first lady at Vue’s flagship London branch as insiders question launch strategy

The film, set for nationwide release on January 30, has served up underwhelming pre-sale figures, with the UK ticket sales described as “soft”, according to Tim Richards, the chief executive of cinema chain Vue.

According to the latest figures, just one ticket has been sold for the first 3.10pm screening on Friday at the cinema's flagship branch in London.

Two other tickets have been sold for the 6pm screening.

It comes despite Donald Trump's claims that Melania's 'authorised' documentary has 'sold out' at UK cinemas.