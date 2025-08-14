Melania Trump threatens to sue Hunter Biden for $1 billion over Epstein claims
Melania Trump has threatened to sue Joe Biden’s son Hunter over his claim that sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein introduced the first lady to her husband Donald Trump.
Hunter Biden claimed that convicted paedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump in an interview earlier this month.
"Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep," the son of former president Joe Biden claimed.
Melania’s lawyer said the comments were false, defamatory, inflammatory and "extremely salacious" in a letter to Mr Biden.
Her lawyer wrote that Ms Trump suffered "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" because the allegations were widely debated on social platforms and reported by newspapers around the world.
The letter, addressed to Hunter Biden’s attorney, demands he retracts his statements and apologise or face a lawsuit for “over $1bn in damages".
It also claims the former president’s youngest son has a "vast history of trading on the names of others", accusing him of repeating the claim "to draw attention to yourself".
Melania Trump threatened Hunter Biden with a billion dollar lawsuit, demanding we retract our last interview and Hunter issue a formal apology. His response: pic.twitter.com/d4KYqxPcxz— Channel 5 (@Channel5iveNews) August 14, 2025
Biden made several comments criticising the current president’s former close ties to Epstein. Trump was a close friend of the paedophile, but claims the pair fell out in the early 2000s because the financier ‘took’ employees away from Trump’s Florida golf club.
Melania and Trump were married in 2005. They have previously said they were introduced by Paolo Zampolli, a modelling agent, at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998. In 2025, Trump made Zampolli the US ambassador for Global Partnerships.
During the extensive interview with documentary filmmaker Andrew Callaghan, totalling over 3 hours of conversation and covering numerous topics, Biden claimed that the infamous Epstein files would ‘implicate’ Donald Trump if they were released.
He attributed the claim that Epstein introduced the First Couple to journalist Michael Wolff, who wrote a scathing biography of Donald Trump and was called a “third-rate reporter” by the president.
In a follow-up interview with Callaghan released on Thursday, Biden doubled down on his remarks.
Asked if he would apologise to Melania Trump, Mr Biden responded: "F*** that - that's not going to happen."
He added: "I don't think these threats of lawsuits add up to anything other than designed distraction."
Pressure on Donald Trump to release the Epstein files has been intensifying in recent weeks, after he U-turned on his campaign promise to release the files, even going as far as to claim they do not exist.
He has faced calls from across his supporter base and even within his administration to release the files, amid claims he is trying to protect elites that were associated with the sex trafficker - allegedly including himself.