Donald Trump and his future wife Melania with Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Melania Trump has threatened to sue Joe Biden’s son Hunter over his claim that sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein introduced the first lady to her husband Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden claimed that convicted paedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump in an interview earlier this month. "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep," the son of former president Joe Biden claimed. Melania’s lawyer said the comments were false, defamatory, inflammatory and "extremely salacious" in a letter to Mr Biden. Her lawyer wrote that Ms Trump suffered "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" because the allegations were widely debated on social platforms and reported by newspapers around the world. The letter, addressed to Hunter Biden’s attorney, demands he retracts his statements and apologise or face a lawsuit for “over $1bn in damages". It also claims the former president’s youngest son has a "vast history of trading on the names of others", accusing him of repeating the claim "to draw attention to yourself". Read more: Tea and solidarity: Zelenskyy meets Starmer at Downing Street for crunch talks ahead of Trump-Putin Ukraine summit Read more: Man faces jail after 'throwing sandwich' at FBI agents in wake of Trump's Washington DC takeover

Melania Trump threatened Hunter Biden with a billion dollar lawsuit, demanding we retract our last interview and Hunter issue a formal apology. His response: pic.twitter.com/d4KYqxPcxz — Channel 5 (@Channel5iveNews) August 14, 2025