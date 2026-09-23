Melania Trump claims that the US president is ‘doing the best that he can’ in his second term amid the Ukraine and Iran wars.

Melania said her husband always solicits her opinion after speeches and interviews. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Melania Trump claims that the president is ‘doing the best that he can’ in his second term amid the Ukraine and Iran wars.

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Melania spoke to Fox to launch women's leadership summit 'Imperia'. Picture: Getty

She said: “I told him he had great delivery, he did very well. And a great speech,” “I tell him the truth. Sometimes he doesn't want to hear it, what I tell him, but that's okay. I always say the truth.” Trump also interrupted his speech to search for his wife after giving her credit for securing the return of “many displaced Ukrainian and Russian children”. He said: “Where is our First Lady? Where is she? She's around here someplace. Can you imagine? I can't see the First Lady”. Melania told hosts that she has “a direct channel with Russia and with Ukraine” and that she continues to work with her representative to reunite more children who have been displaced by the war with their families.

United States President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the annual United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the US President called on fellow nations to join the US in “enforcing complete economic isolation of Iran until it stops its attacks on commercial ships, abandons its nuclear ambitions and ceases its support for terrorism.” Melania was in the hall of the UN when President Trump threatened to drive Iran “into hell” and asked whether he should "annihilate the Islamic Republic” during a speech to world leaders in New York. He said world leaders must "stand united" in the face of Iranian threats, claiming oil prices will return to stability if the Islamic Republic is economically cut off.

Trump then said the US has a “big decision” to make on the Middle East war, asking the room: "Do I annihilate the Islamic Republic - and do it quickly… Do I drive them into hell?”. It comes as he gears up to meeting Prime Minister Andy Burnham for the first time during an annual gathering of world leaders this evening. During his speech ahead of the meeting, Trump also repeated an earlier claim that Tehran is ready to “make a deal” following the US midterms, suggesting the regime is waiting to see how he performs. “We won in a giant landslide, and I’ll be here for two-and-a-half years. The Republican Party is running, and I’ll be helping them.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks during a business and investor roundtable prior to attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump also claimed that “more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war” through the Strait of Hormuz as the US navy “has recently escorted more than one billion barrels of oil” out of the waterway that had been choked by Iran after the conflict began. Earlier on Tuesday, Iran teased an offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "within seven days". It came as delegates started arriving in New York for the annual conference earlier today, including Mr Burnham and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Earlier, Mr Burnham was spotted strolling through Central Park with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez. The PM is set to address attendees during the early hours of Wednesday UK time. Elsewhere in his speech, Trump has rejected any effort to establish an international scheme to control artificial intelligence, which he said he wants to rename “super intelligence”

The US leader said: “The United States also totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control for the artificial intelligence being spoken of so much now, here and after officially called super intelligence.“ Changing the name in that the use of the word artificial makes intelligence fake. It makes it sound fake, and it is not fake. It’s actually amazing, but we have to be careful. In fact, it is exactly the opposite of what it purports. “From this point forward, all of United States documents and hopefully the world’s will be changed to use the much more accurate term ‘super’ as opposed to ‘artificial’. So it’s super intelligence.” While he said that “every major new technology brings challenges, and super intelligence is no exception”, he likened those “who said we’ll all be dead in 12 years because of global warming” to those who “are now saying that AI is going to kill us all”. The speech was also disrupted when Cuba’s delegation walked out in the middle of Trump's address after he called their country an “absolutely failed state”.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: The Cuban regime has also spent decades coordinating with left-wing radicals and communist networks here in the United States, as our State Department has detailed. pic.twitter.com/Ya7akjChHE — Department of State (@StateDept) September 22, 2026