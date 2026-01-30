"Some have called this a documentary. It is not," the First Lady said as she took to the stage in Washington

Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere - as Melania Trump brands film a "creative experience". Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Melania Trump has branded her new documentary a "creative experience" as the Trump administration took to the red carpet for the film's premier in Washington.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts ahead of the event, with guests in attendance including Nicki Minaj, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer, Mike Johnson and his wife Kelly, Health Secretary RFK Jr. and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. However, there was a notable absence in the form of Homeland Security Chief Kristy Noem, who has found herself in Trump's crosshairs according to reports following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti. "Some have called this a documentary. It is not," the First Lady said as she took to the stage, dressed in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress. Read more: 'I don't like it': Trump voices disapproval following Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis - as Obama brands killing a 'wake-up call' Read more: Trump orders controversial Border Patrol commander to leave Minneapolis after fatal shooting of protester

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the premiere of her movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts. Picture: Getty

Speaking to audiences at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center, she continued: "It is a creative experience that offers perspectives, insights and moments that only few perceive." It comes amid reports that the newly-released documentary is projected to tank at the UK box office, despite Amazon reportedly paying $40m for the film. "You will see humor, you will see grief, you will see fashion so I'm very proud of the film," the First Lady told reporters on the red carpet. The film, titled Melania: Twenty Days in History, is set to offer a rare behind-the-scenes insight into the First Lady's world and documents the run-up to the US President's re-election in 2025.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrives for the premiere "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Picture: Alamy

Nicki Minaj arrive for the premiere of her movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts. Picture: Getty

On the red carpet, the President told reporters: "This is like the good old days when the Academy Awards used to get ratings." Taking a pop at the money paid to his predecessor for his Netflix documentary, Mr Trump added: "Ask President Obama who got paid a lot of money and hasn't done anything. Melania really produced." Its price tag comes despite the film being projected to make just $5million during its opening weekend.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer Rauchet arrive at the premiere of the Amazon MGM Studios film Melania at the John F. Kennedy Center. Picture: Alamy

Only one ticket sold for premiere of film about US first lady at Vue’s flagship London branch as insiders question launch strategy The film, set for nationwide release on January 30, has served up underwhelming pre-sale figures, with the UK ticket sales described as “soft”, according to Tim Richards, the chief executive of cinema chain Vue. According to the latest figures, just one ticket has been sold for the first 3.10pm screening on Friday at the cinema's flagship branch in London. Two other tickets have been sold for the 6pm screening. It comes despite Donald Trump's claims that Melania's 'authorised' documentary has 'sold out' at UK cinemas.

President Donald Trump applauds as first lady Melania Trump speaks before the premiere of her movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center. Picture: Alamy

Directed by filmmaker Brett Ratner, the film has allowed the director to stage something of a Hollywood comeback in the wake sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 2017. At the time of publication, all seats remained available for the 28 screenings at cinemas including Vue's Blackburn, Castleford and Hamilton branches. A follow-up to her eponymous memoir, the documentary is said to peak behind the curtain of the first lady’s private world married to the world's most powerful man. A fly-on-the-wall take on the First Lady's world, the film documents the 20 days leading up to the January 2025 inauguration.