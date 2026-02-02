First Lady's "creative experience" opens to poor UK ticket sales

By William Mata

Melania Trump’s documentary (although we’re not allowed to call it that) has been released to rave reviews from the president, if few others, and poor ticket sales in the UK.

The First Lady has said that Brett Ratner’s film, which charts the 20 days before the second inauguration last year, is a "creative experience" and not a documentary. Amazon paid a reported $40m to make and distribute the film, despite documentaries often not making anywhere near the $80m-plus that Melania would need to make a profit. And its run got off to a bad start with reports of very few tickets being sold in British cinemas, despite the VUE chain giving it a mainstream, nationwide release. Having been paid a reported $28m, Mrs Trump can afford to attend a couple of times herself, and her husband, Donald, has now been twice, encouraging others to do the same.

Donald and Melania Trump at the premiere of the film. Picture: Alamy

Melania served as a producer for the film while Ratner, subject to previous sexual assault allegations (which he has denied) has been brought out from the cold to direct his first feature since 2014. It has begged questions as to the motivations for Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos to put up the huge sums needed. Melania was not shown to critics ahead of release, which means that the world’s press were only able to see it at the same time as punters. Here is what has been said.

Melania box office performance In the US, Melania took $7m, which is the highest amount a documentary has made on its opening weekend in more than a decade. While it is nowhere near making back its $40m budget, the film did exceed the $5m expectations and perform more strongly than Jason Statham’s latest action film, Shelter. Producers are reportedly buoyed by the performance ahead of a planned docu-series about the First Lady. Amazon distributor Kevin Wilson said: “This momentum is an important first step in what we see as a long-tail lifecycle for both the film and the forthcoming docu-series, extending well beyond the theatrical window and into what we believe will be a significant run for both on our service.” British box office figures have not yet been released.

An audience waits in Melania's native Slovenia. Picture: Alamy

IMDb - 1.3 out of 10 Reviewers were not kind about Melania, with users complaining of it being “propaganda” for the Trump regime, and even watched out of “morbid curiosity”, it didn’t perform. From 24,000 reviews, it has a 1.3 out of 10 rating. Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews - 10 per cent A round-up of all critical reviews has the consensus much in line with fellow amalgamator IMDb. From 20 reviews by critics, 18 found it to be poor, while two considered it to be watchable - those being the far-right Epoch Times and The Standard, formerly the Evening Standard (more on this coming up…). Rotten Tomatoes audience reviews - 99 per cent Yet, despite critics warning audiences to stay away, audiences (perhaps Trump voters) have given an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Rotten Tomatoes, with 99 per cent considering it to be at least an ok watch. One wrote: “We really enjoyed this. She is the epitome of class.”

Melania has been promoted by a huge marketing campaign. Picture: Alamy