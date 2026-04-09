Melania claims Jeffrey Epstein didn't introduce her to Donald Trump in surprise White House address
Melania Trump has claimed she "never had a relationship" with Jeffrey Epstein and he did not introduce her to her husband, Donald Trump, in an unprecedented White House speech.
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The US First Lady said fake images were circulating alleging she had a relationship with convicted late paedophile.
"I am not Epstein’s victim," she said on Thursday evening in the surprise appearance.
"Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump."
She went on to say she met her husband "by chance" at a party in New York city in 1998.
She added: "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today."
Melania gave the surprise live statement from the Grand Foyer before she called for a congressional hearing for survivors.
Read in full: Melania makes rare address on Epstein files in shock White House statement
She said: “I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims, I was never involved in any capacity.
"I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island."
She also claimed to the alleged links to the late sex offender were "defaming" her reputation.
"My attorneys and I have fought these unfound and baseless lies with success and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation."
She went on: "The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000 at an event Donald and I attended together.
"At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings."
She also denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced financier's jailed associate and former girlfriend.
She referenced a 2002 email between her and Maxwell released in the Epstein files, calling it nothing more than "casual correspondence" and a "polite reply".