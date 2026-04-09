Melania Trump has claimed she "never had a relationship" with Jeffrey Epstein and he did not introduce her to her husband, Donald Trump, in an unprecedented White House speech.

The US First Lady said fake images were circulating alleging she had a relationship with convicted late paedophile.

"I am not Epstein’s victim," she said on Thursday evening in the surprise appearance.

"Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump."

She went on to say she met her husband "by chance" at a party in New York city in 1998.

She added: "The lies ​linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end ​today."

Melania gave the surprise live statement from the Grand Foyer before she called for a congressional hearing for survivors.

Read in full: Melania makes rare address on Epstein files in shock White House statement