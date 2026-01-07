The US leader made the admission during an address at the House Republicans' retreat

President Donald Trump, performs a dance routine during a campaign style rally on the economy at Mount Airy Casino Resort. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has revealed his wife Melania hates it when he dances in front of his supporters, telling him "it's so unpresidential."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The First Lady supposedly said the dance is not something President Franklin D Roosevelt would have done. Mr Trump gave the confession at the House Republicans' retreat at the Kennedy Center, where he claimed his followers do want in fact want to see him dance. The moves became a trademark of the President's election campaign, where he often led crowds of MAGA loyalists in a dance along to The Village People's 'YMCA.' Read more: Trump threatens to use US military to acquire Greenland in shocking White House statement Read more: Trump 'wants deals not wars' and could reach Greenland agreement without force, former advisor says

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago club. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump told the gathering: "She hates when I dance. I said 'everybody wants me to dance.' "Darling, it's not presidential, she actually said. Could you imagine FDR dancing? She said that to me. "And I said that there's a long history that perhaps she doesn't know. Because he was an elegant fellow, even as a Democrat, right, the attack by Japan, you know, he was quite elegant. "But he wouldn't be doing this, but nor would too many others." During the gathering, the leader urged House Republicans to campaign in the midterm elections this year on his priorities.

President Donald Trump speaking to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat. Picture: Alamy