Trump reveals wife Melania hates when he dances as its not 'presidential'
The US leader made the admission during an address at the House Republicans' retreat
Donald Trump has revealed his wife Melania hates it when he dances in front of his supporters, telling him "it's so unpresidential."
The First Lady supposedly said the dance is not something President Franklin D Roosevelt would have done.
Mr Trump gave the confession at the House Republicans' retreat at the Kennedy Center, where he claimed his followers do want in fact want to see him dance.
The moves became a trademark of the President's election campaign, where he often led crowds of MAGA loyalists in a dance along to The Village People's 'YMCA.'
Mr Trump told the gathering: "She hates when I dance. I said 'everybody wants me to dance.'
"Darling, it's not presidential, she actually said. Could you imagine FDR dancing? She said that to me.
"And I said that there's a long history that perhaps she doesn't know. Because he was an elegant fellow, even as a Democrat, right, the attack by Japan, you know, he was quite elegant.
"But he wouldn't be doing this, but nor would too many others."
During the gathering, the leader urged House Republicans to campaign in the midterm elections this year on his priorities.
They included opposing transgender athletes competing in women's sports.
His dance style was previously ranked a "three or four max" out of ten by professional dancer Brandon Chow, the founder of Hip Hop Dance Junkies.
"The arms are there, the arms are very stiff, though – they’re not really moving," Mr Chow told the Guardian.
"It's literally him with his fists tight and his arms to his side. I mean, there is no movement where he’s leaving his comfort zone or his space. He's literally just stepping in place, side to side, hips swaying."