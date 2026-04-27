Kimmel made a joke days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner, calling Melania an "expectant widow".

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend The White House Correspondents Dinner. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump and Melania Trump have hit out at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over a joke in which he called the President's wife an "expectant widow", just days before a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner they attended.

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The First Lady of the United States took to social media to condemn Kimmel's words, saying his monologue about her family is "not comedy". She called Kimmel's remarks "hateful and violent" and urged broadcaster ABC to take action against his "atrocious behavior". President Trump followed his wife with a statement of his own condemning the host's comments. Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said Kimmel was in "no way funny", and added that he appreciated "that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence". He added: "Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC." Read more: Why is the King visiting Trump and the US, and what will he do? Read more: 'We live in a crazy world': Donald Trump says after gunman opened fire and tried to storm ballroom - as suspect's 'anti-Trump manifesto' revealed

Jimmy Kimmel parodied the dinner before the shooting. Picture: Getty

Writing on X, Mrs Trump said: "Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. "People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. "A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. "It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community."

Donald Trump condemned Jimmy Kimmel's comments. Picture: Truth Social

Kimmel's joke aired on Thursday, during a skit where he parodied the White House Correspondents' Dinner in advance. "Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," he said. Days later, a gunman opened fire at Saturday's dinner, an attack authorities say may have targeted members of the Trump administration. Following the incident, Kimmel's Thursday joke sparked backlash on social media, with critics accusing the comedian of encouraging political violence. Several conservative social media users called for Kimmel to be taken off the air.