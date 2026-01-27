Melania Trump issues plea for unity after fatal ICE shooting as she urges people to protest ‘in peace’
It comes as the acting head of ICE has been ordered to appear in court over his handling of detained immigrants in Minnesota
Melania Trump has issued a call for unity following the fatal shooting of an ICU nurse by ICE agents in Minnesota.
Listen to this article
Widespread protests have descended on Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Saturday.
He became the second person to be killed by federal officers in the state in the last month alone, following the shooting of mother-of-three Renée Good.
Donald Trump has made efforts to reduce tensions in the midwestern state in recent days, holding a “productive call” with Governor Tim Walz on Monday.
Read more: Trump's controversial Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino to leave Minneapolis after fatal Alex Pretti shooting
Read more: Under-fire Kristi Noem sidelined by Donald Trump in wake of fatal ICE shooting of nurse Alex Pretti
Now, his wife has issued a plea for unity, calling for protests to remain peaceful despite widespread violence from federal officers.
In a rare political statement, the First Lady said: “I’m calling for unity. I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor and they’re working together to make it peaceful and without riots.
She continued: “I’m against violence so please, if you protest, protest in peace. We need to unify in these times.”
It comes as the acting head of ICE has been ordered to appear in court over his handling of detained immigrants in Minnesota.
Minnesota’s chief federal Judge, Patrick J Schiltz, today ordered the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to appear before him on Friday.
Todd Lyons has been told he must appear in person to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.
Schlitz has demanded answers over the Trump administration’s handling of bond hearings for immigrants it has detained.
"This Court has been extremely patient with respondents, even though respondents decided to send thousands of agents to Minnesota to detain aliens without making any provision for dealing with the hundreds of habeas petitions and other lawsuits that were sure to result," the judge wrote on Tuesday.
“Respondents have continually assured the Court that they recognise their obligation to comply with Court orders, and that they have taken steps to ensure that those orders will be honoured going forward.
"Unfortunately, though, the violations continue."
This comes after Donald Trump appeared to make an attempt to reduce tensions in the midwestern state, calling Governor Tim Walz following the shooting of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday.
The President said the conversation was “very good” and said the pair “seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”
In a statement, Walz’s office described the call as “productive” and suggested the President has agreed to reduce the number of ICE agents in Minnesota.
"The President also agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota and working with the state in a more coordinated fashion on immigration enforcement regarding violent criminals,” the statement read.
With tensions still high in Minnesota, Trump has ordered his controversial Border Force commander to leave Minneapolis.
He ordered outspoken Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and several agents to leave the Twin City, according to CBS News.
Bovino has faced increasing levels of scrutiny in recent weeks, with his bespoke 'military-style' coat his latest controversial decision - as German media described him as having a “Nazi aesthetic”.