Melania Trump has issued a plea for unity. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Melania Trump has issued a call for unity following the fatal shooting of an ICU nurse by ICE agents in Minnesota.

Widespread protests have descended on Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Saturday. He became the second person to be killed by federal officers in the state in the last month alone, following the shooting of mother-of-three Renée Good. Donald Trump has made efforts to reduce tensions in the midwestern state in recent days, holding a “productive call” with Governor Tim Walz on Monday. Read more: Trump's controversial Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino to leave Minneapolis after fatal Alex Pretti shooting Read more: Under-fire Kristi Noem sidelined by Donald Trump in wake of fatal ICE shooting of nurse Alex Pretti

Now, his wife has issued a plea for unity, calling for protests to remain peaceful despite widespread violence from federal officers. In a rare political statement, the First Lady said: “I’m calling for unity. I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor and the mayor and they’re working together to make it peaceful and without riots. She continued: “I’m against violence so please, if you protest, protest in peace. We need to unify in these times.” It comes as the acting head of ICE has been ordered to appear in court over his handling of detained immigrants in Minnesota. Minnesota’s chief federal Judge, Patrick J Schiltz, today ordered the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to appear before him on Friday. Todd Lyons has been told he must appear in person to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt. Schlitz has demanded answers over the Trump administration’s handling of bond hearings for immigrants it has detained. "This Court has been extremely patient with respondents, even though respondents decided to send thousands of agents to Minnesota to detain aliens without making any provision for dealing with the hundreds of habeas petitions and other lawsuits that were sure to result," the judge wrote on Tuesday.