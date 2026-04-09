First Lady Melania Trump has denied ties to the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and called for survivors to be able to give evidence to Congress. Mrs Trump made the remarks in a rare public statement at the White House.

FULL STATEMENT

She said: “The lies linking me to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.

“The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.

“I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.

“I never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.

“To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.

“My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorised as anything more than casual correspondence.

“My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note.

“I am not Epstein’s victim, Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City Party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in a detail in my book, Melania.

“The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000 at an event Donald and I attended together.

“At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.