Melania Trump has thanked Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy after helping to negotiate a ceasefire in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky.

She added: "Their cooperation establishes a meaningful precedent for advancing peace throughout the region."

"The ceasefire in Oleshky would not be possible without President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Ms Trump said on Thursday.

The six-day pause in fighting allowed aid to flow into the town, which had been riddled with food shortages that left residents starving.

The US First Lady said she wrote "personal letters" to the Ukrainian and Russian leaders before the ceasefire was secured.

The First Lady said her role as exclusive intermediary was "memorialised in written agreements drafted and signed by both Russia and Ukraine".

"Russia and Ukraine honour our relationship and agreed to work with me in the capacity of exclusive intermediary to establish a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region," Ms Trump said.

She added: "I was involved in every stage of the planning. I reviewed the mining plans, aerial images, assessed roadways and discussed evacuation routes, hospital access vehicles and medical resources."

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Zelenskyy said the Oleshky ceasefire showed that fighting could be stopped if Putin agreed.

Speaking at a summit in Madrid, he said the temporary pause brought several days without attacks, sparing hundreds of lives.

"When Putin wants the fighting to stop, it stops. And there was real silence, no attacks some days, and we saved hundreds of lives," Mr Zelenskyy said.

Starved and exhausted residents from Oleshky arrived back in Ukraine on Saturday after being evacuated from their town during the ceasefire.

Ukrainian officials greeted the evacuees with posters "You're not alone" and "We embrace with our hearts."

One evacuee, an elderly man in a wheelchair, said that he had lost 20 kg over the past year, becoming so weak that he required hospital treatment.

Another resident, Svitlana Yermakova, said that they had to eat grass to survive food shortages.

“We chopped grass and squash ... just to hold on,” she said, adding that she risked riding by bicycle through minefields to a nearby village to get food for herself and her dog, Manila.