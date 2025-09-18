The Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump in Frogmore Gardens. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

The Princess of Wales and Melania Trump have hosted Scouts who received sandwiches made with honey from Kate’s beehive.

The princess and the US first lady joined 20 Squirrel Scouts taking part in nature activities on the Windsor Castle estate to earn their Go Wild badges. The event came after a lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening for US President Donald Trump, making a second historic state visit to the UK. Kate organised a special packed lunch for the children, aged four to five, which contained sandwiches made with honey from Anmer Hall, her Norfolk home. Mrs Trump also came bearing gifts: a jar of White House honey for each of the children from Lewisham, south London.

Princess of Wales and the First Lady meet with Scouts . Picture: Alamy

Kate, joint president of the Scouts, hosted the children in the gardens of Frogmore House, a former royal residence in Windsor Home Park, close to the castle. She was joined by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, who said before the event: “Having someone with the profile of the Princess of Wales as joint president, you can imagine it’s incredible for the young people to see her. “I think it’s a great thing to have her shine a light on the movement.” Earlier in the day, Mrs Trump joined the Queen for a tour of Queen Mary’s Doll’s House and the Royal Library in Windsor Castle.

Britain's Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump, right, visit the Royal Library at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

President Donald Trump meets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers. Picture: Alamy