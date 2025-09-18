Melania Trump meets Scouts with the Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales and Melania Trump have hosted Scouts who received sandwiches made with honey from Kate’s beehive.
Listen to this article
The princess and the US first lady joined 20 Squirrel Scouts taking part in nature activities on the Windsor Castle estate to earn their Go Wild badges.
The event came after a lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening for US President Donald Trump, making a second historic state visit to the UK.
Kate organised a special packed lunch for the children, aged four to five, which contained sandwiches made with honey from Anmer Hall, her Norfolk home.
Mrs Trump also came bearing gifts: a jar of White House honey for each of the children from Lewisham, south London.
Read more: Free speech, trade, Gaza and Mandelson: Starmer greets Trump for day of tense talks
Read more: US firms to invest £150 billion in UK as part of Donald Trump’s state visit
Kate, joint president of the Scouts, hosted the children in the gardens of Frogmore House, a former royal residence in Windsor Home Park, close to the castle.
She was joined by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, who said before the event: “Having someone with the profile of the Princess of Wales as joint president, you can imagine it’s incredible for the young people to see her.
“I think it’s a great thing to have her shine a light on the movement.”
Earlier in the day, Mrs Trump joined the Queen for a tour of Queen Mary’s Doll’s House and the Royal Library in Windsor Castle.
Donald Trump bid a formal farewell to the King and Queen on Thursday morning, as he travelled Chequers for talks with Sir Keir Starmer.
Outside at the sovereign’s entrance, the King said a solo goodbye with Mr Trump shaking his hands warmly and placing his other hand on top.
Mr Trump said “thank you very much, everybody. He’s a great gentleman and a great King”.
The US president’s unprecedented second state visit has been accompanied by the announcement of American investments in the UK worth £150 billion.