A ceasefire was secured around Oleshky by the First Lady on October 17th following mounting public pressure, which intensified when the Vatican stepped in - with the Pope calling Vladimir Putin from his hospital bed.

Melania Trump successfully secured a ceasefire around Oleshky on October 17th following mounting public pressure. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Melania’s ceasefire in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky has been accused of being a ‘cover for a Russian offensive' as Ukrainian soldiers report a mass military movement amid the ongoing evacuation.

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Residents of the southern Ukrainian town have endured brutal conditions, hunger and ongoing Russian attacks. Melania Trump successfully secured a ceasefire around Oleshky on October 17th following mounting public pressure, which intensified when the Vatican stepped in - with the Pope calling Vladimir Putin from his hospital bed. Footage shows occupying Russian forces clearing mines from the “Road of Death”, which runs southeast from Oleshky to the nearest town, Radensk. Oleshky’s residents are set to be evacuated starting Saturday. Read more: Ceasefire brokered by Melania Trump in Russian-occupied Oleshky to last until November amid food shortages Read more: No breaches in first 30 hours of Oleshky ceasefire, Ukraine says

Despite the seemingly positive turn for the residents, Ukrainian soldiers are now reporting seeing drone footage showing extensive military preparations. They accuse Russian forces of preparing a major offensive against Kherson during the ceasefire, which they predict will begin immediately after the truce expires on November 1st. The ceasefire follows weeks of efforts to organise a relief operation for residents of the acutely deprived town, seized by Russian forces soon after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour. Ukraine human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets and Russian counterpart Yana Lantratova, each wearing patches showing their nation's flags, met by night in video images released by Russian state TV channel Vesti.

People hold posters as they participate in a rally demanding the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to evacuate Ukrainian civilians from the town of Oleshky in Kherson region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. Picture: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

"Is everything all right?" Lantratova asked in Russian in the clip. "Yes, we were warmly welcomed," Lubinets replied in Ukrainian. Residents are slowly boarding 25 buses on hand to evacuate people, with special provision for those who are bedridden, and 50 medical personnel were present. There was even a bus with pet cages for those who wished to take their animals with them. "People who wish to travel to the Russian Federation are gathering here. There are also people here who wish to travel to Ukraine. Everyone will be given the opportunity to do so," she said. Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergiy Koretskyi said on Friday that 527 residents of the town were expected to return to their homes.

Russian newswires quoted Lantratova as saying Moscow and Kyiv were sticking to their agreements, while a ceasefire was holding to enable aid to the town. Both commissioners and the US side had helped mediate the ceasefire. Reporters from countries such as France, Italy, Russia, Ukraine and the United States are accompanying the convoy, according to Izvestia. On Thursday, Russia and Ukraine said de-mining operations had been completed around Oleshky and the operation was ready to begin, to deliver aid to residents and let some leave.

Firefighters put out a fire at the residential neighbourhood following a Russian air attack in Kharkiv in Ukraine. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy