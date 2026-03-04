Melanie Hall went missing on the weekend England played Switzerland in the opening game of Euro 1996

Melanie Hall was last seen at Cadillacs nightclub in Bath in the early hours of June 9 1996 following a night out with friends. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Alex Storey

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information following the murder of a university graduate who was last seen in a nightclub 30 years ago.

Melanie Hall had visited Cadillacs bar in Bath in the early hours of June 9 1996 during a night out with friends but was never heard from again. The 25-year-old hospital clerical worker was sat by the dance floor on her own shortly after 1am when her friends had just left. Her remains weren't found until October 2009 by workmen next to the northbound slip road at junction 14 of the M5 motorway. As the 30th anniversary of her disappearance approaches, police have launched a fresh appeal for information and say it is likely Melanie left the club with her killer that evening. Read more: Murder probe launched after man dies in stabbing near Birmingham nursery Read more: 'She added to the beauty of the world': A mother’s emotional tribute five years after Sarah Everard’s murder

Melanie's remains weren't found until October 2009. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

Melanie went missing on the opening day of Euro 1996 where England played Switzerland, with police saying the area would have been very busy with fans. Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The murder of Melanie Hall is one of the longest-running and highest-profile investigations ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police, with hundreds of officers working on the case over the years. "Melanie’s family has endured unimaginable pain and uncertainty for almost three decades and have shown extraordinary strength and resilience throughout this time. "Everything we do is driven by the need to provide them with the justice and answers they so desperately need. "As we approach this significant anniversary, I want people to think back to the weekend of June 8 and 9 in 1996. "England were playing Switzerland in the opening game of the Euros, and the centre of Bath was exceptionally busy." Detective Lavender, added: "Melanie had spent an evening with her boyfriend and friends and went to the former Cadillacs nightclub.

The scene where Melanie Hall's body was found. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

"The last confirmed sighting of her was at 1.10am on Sunday June 9, when her friends left the club. She was sat by the side of the dance floor on her own. "Did you go to Cadillacs nightclub? Did you see Melanie that night? Has anyone spoken to you about that night and raised any concerns or suspicions? "Does anyone you know act differently when they see or hear an appeal for information relating to this case? "We believe there’s a strong possibility Melanie left the nightclub with her killer, as a coat she had checked into a cloakroom was collected, but she could have met them outside or got into a car. "If you have information or suspicions about anyone who could be connected to Melanie’s disappearance, now is the time to let us know. Please let us decide if information is relevant to the investigation or not." Mr Lavender said the discovery of Miss Hall’s remains by the side of the M5 at junction 14 in 2009 was a pivotal moment but only provided some of the answers. He also added her body may have been dumped at that location "hours" or "days" following the disappearance. Melanie's clothing – a pale blue silk dress, black suede mule shoes, a cream single-breasted long-sleeved jacket and a black satchel-type handbag – have never been found.

Detectives are making a fresh public appeal for information as the 30th anniversary of the murder of a university graduate approaches. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Cosmetics and a Midland chequebook and bank card belonging to her, as well as items of jewellery including a Next watch and silver drop earrings, have also not been located. Detective Lavender added: "Did you see a car parked on the slip road, near to where it joins the M5 in the early hours of Sunday June 9, or in the days or weeks after this? "Do you know anyone from Bath who has connections with this route? "Melanie’s remains were found without her clothing or items she had with her on the night she went missing. "She was wearing a pale blue silk dress with a round neck, black suede mule shoes with straps across the front and an open toe, size 5 or 6, a cream single-breasted, long-sleeved jacket and a black satchel-type handbag. "In Melanie’s handbag were cosmetics and a Midland cheque book and bank card. Also missing are items of jewellery including a Next watch with expanding bracelet and silver drop earrings. "Have you seen any of these items, or do you know where they may be?" Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Miss Hall’s murder.