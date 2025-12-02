Melanie Sykes reveals she's 'two-thirds bald' and is in 'so much pain' following illness
The former 'I'm A Celebrity' contestant told followers she was suffering from inflammation all over her body
Melanie Sykes has revealed she is now "two-thirds bald" and has been left in "so much pain" after falling ill with an autoimmune condition.
The TV presenter told fans via a video on social media she had been ill all year after being diagnosed with autoimmune condition.
In the clip posted on Instagram and YouTube, she said: "I'm not well, as you know.
"I've been ill all year, I've got an autoimmune condition. I am losing my hair, I keep having crazy inflammation all over and I am working on healing."
Ms Sykes gave the update after revealing in April that she was suffering from heart issues and alopecia, which she claimed were triggered by PTSD from working in the TV industry.
After appearing in the 2021 series of Celebrity MasterChef, she said the show's presenter Greg Wallace made "unprofessional and disrespectful" comments.
In the most recent video, she added: "I'm in so much pain but I wanted to say hello. I'm two-thirds bald, really.
"Every time I say I’m bald I laugh, I don't know why. Thank god I can laugh."
The presenter linked her suffering to allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Gino D’Acampo, which he denied, after the pair worked together on ITV's Let’s Do Lunch with Gino and Mel from 2011 to 2014.
She said: "I went into the New Year with so much energy. I've slowed things down because I got a heart problem, which I developed during the whole Gino D’Acampo bull**** that happened in the news.
"And suddenly, the stress levels in my life shot up because I left that industry years ago but it won’t leave me alone.
"I am uploading a new video on YouTube because I wanted to share what I have learned, observed and endured recently," she added.
"This country must do better, and get better. Our health services are utterly shocking, bar a few and rare decent humans who listen without prejudice and judgement."
In 2023, Sykes also revealed she believed she has Tourette's syndrome.
She has also previously spoken out about how the education system needs to accommodate people with autism.