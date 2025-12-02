The former 'I'm A Celebrity' contestant told followers she was suffering from inflammation all over her body

Melanie Sykes told fans she is now "two-thirds bald" after falling ill with autoimmune condition. Picture: Instagram

By Alex Storey

Melanie Sykes has revealed she is now "two-thirds bald" and has been left in "so much pain" after falling ill with an autoimmune condition.

The TV presenter told fans via a video on social media she had been ill all year after being diagnosed with autoimmune condition. In the clip posted on Instagram and YouTube, she said: "I'm not well, as you know. "I've been ill all year, I've got an autoimmune condition. I am losing my hair, I keep having crazy inflammation all over and I am working on healing." Read more: Melanie Sykes says she decided to quit TV after 'unprofessional and jaw-dropping' behaviour from Gregg Wallace | LBC Read more: 'I am wired in a completely different way': Melanie Sykes says she has Tourette's Syndrome | LBC

The TV presenter opened up on the health battle via a video posted on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Ms Sykes gave the update after revealing in April that she was suffering from heart issues and alopecia, which she claimed were triggered by PTSD from working in the TV industry. After appearing in the 2021 series of Celebrity MasterChef, she said the show's presenter Greg Wallace made "unprofessional and disrespectful" comments. In the most recent video, she added: "I'm in so much pain but I wanted to say hello. I'm two-thirds bald, really. "Every time I say I’m bald I laugh, I don't know why. Thank god I can laugh." The presenter linked her suffering to allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Gino D’Acampo, which he denied, after the pair worked together on ITV's Let’s Do Lunch with Gino and Mel from 2011 to 2014.