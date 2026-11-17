Outrage after Melbourne Cup racehourse So You Are dumped in skip after being put down due to bout of severe colic
Harrowing footage shared online shows the Melbourne Cup runner lying dead in a skip.
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An investigation has been launched after the body of Australian racehorse So You Are was found in a waste skip just two weeks after finishing eighth in the Melbourne Cup.
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The five-year-old won three successive races for trainer Bjorn Baker before passing the post just over six lengths behind the winner Point Of Law, previously owned by the King and Queen, in the Flemington showpiece on November 3.
He was rushed to Randwick Equine Centre on Monday, where he underwent emergency surgery for colic but later died.
Later that day, harrowing video footage emerged on social media of a dead horse in a skip at the Lucas Heights waste facility in southern Sydney
Baker confirmed in an emotional social media post that it was his former stable star.
In a statement on X, Baker said: “Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are’s remains.
“He was a much-loved horse, and he deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death.
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Please see a further statement on So You Are pic.twitter.com/f1vSnyD4Qu— Bjorn Baker Racing (@BBakerRacing) November 17, 2026
“I understand the specialist hospital facility REC Equine Specialists are investigating the circumstances, and I expect a full explanation of what occurred.
“My thoughts remain with (owners) the Ramsey family, and with all my staff, for who this has compounded an already devastating loss.”
New South Wales racing authorities are now investigating the incident, it has been confirmed.
Explaining the timeline of his death, Dr Jonathan Lumsden, the managing partner of Randwick Equine Centre, said: “After his death, So You Are was collected by our contracted service provider and taken to a licensed landfill. He should have been promptly and respectfully buried.
“What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him. We are deeply sorry.
“No owner should have to go through what So You Are’s connections have experienced this week.”
Initial investigations by Racing NSW have revealed So You Are was awaiting burial when the video was filmed, sparking outrage within the racing community.
“The way in which So You Are’s body was left is distressing and completely unacceptable,” Racing NSW said in a statement.
“So You Are deserved to be treated with dignity and respect.”
Racing NSW added that, under industry guidelines, a licensed landfill is the preferred option for animals that have been euthanised because of the chemicals involved in the process.
“That burial, however, should have occurred in a timely and respectful manner,” the statement continued.
“If through the course of our ongoing investigation any wrongdoing is found, Racing NSW will not hesitate to take appropriate action.”