Harrowing footage shared online shows the Melbourne Cup runner lying dead in a skip.

Racehorse So You Are with jockey Rachel King. Picture: WILLIAM WEST/Getty

By Jacob Paul

An investigation has been launched after the body of Australian racehorse So You Are was found in a waste skip just two weeks after finishing eighth in the Melbourne Cup.

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The five-year-old won three successive races for trainer Bjorn Baker before passing the post just over six lengths behind the winner Point Of Law, previously owned by the King and Queen, in the Flemington showpiece on November 3. He was rushed to Randwick Equine Centre on Monday, where he underwent emergency surgery for colic but later died. Later that day, harrowing video footage emerged on social media of a dead horse in a skip at the Lucas Heights waste facility in southern Sydney Baker confirmed in an emotional social media post that it was his former stable star. In a statement on X, Baker said: “Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are’s remains. “He was a much-loved horse, and he deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death. Read more: Vets issue warning to horse-owners amid outbreak of deadly equine neurological disease Read more: Racehorse trainer, 25, died after cigarette sparked fire in his VW Passat after he drank up to five pints of Guinness, inquest hears

Please see a further statement on So You Are pic.twitter.com/f1vSnyD4Qu — Bjorn Baker Racing (@BBakerRacing) November 17, 2026