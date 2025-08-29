Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Giorgia Meloni said she was ‘disgusted’ after a porn site posted altered pictures and videos of her and other prominent women, calling for the perpetrators to be “punished with the utmost firmness”.

The internet site which showed photos of thousands of Italian women without their consent and attracted obscene and explicit comments has been forced to shut down after a backlash. The site, named ‘Phica’ after Italian slang for female genitalia, featured pictures of Meloni, her sister Arianna, opposition leader Elly Schlein, as well as European Parliament member Alessandra Moretti. Pictures were often taken from the women’s social media accounts or public sources without consent, and edited to zoom into body parts or show the women in sexual poses. Read more: Trump revokes secret service protection for former Vice-President Kamala Harris Read more: Angela Rayner 'dodged £40,000 in stamp duty' as house row over seaside second home deepens

Arianna Meloni, Giorgia Meloni's sister. Picture: Getty

“I am disgusted by what has happened,” Meloni was quoted as saying in Corriere della Sera on Friday. “I want to extend my solidarity and support to all the women who have been offended, insulted and violated in their intimacy by the administrators of this forum and its 'users'." Alongside the vulgar altered images, it also hosted posts which idealised violence against women. It counted 200,000 users and displayed pictures identified by names or certain themes. "It is disheartening to see that in 2025, there are still those who consider it normal and legitimate to trample on a woman's dignity and make her the object of sexist and vulgar insults, hiding behind anonymity or a keyboard," Meloni added. The online forum has been around for at least two decades, but only drew national attention after Moretti formally lodged a complaint with police after finding her photo displayed without her permission. It displayed unauthorised photos and videos of hundreds of public figures, along with unsuspecting actresses, influencers and ordinary women. "They have been stealing photos and clips from TV shows I've appeared on for years, then altering them and feeding them to thousands of users," Moretti said. She said the site was among many that operate "with impunity" even though previous complaints have been filed against them. "This type of site, which incites rape and violence, must be shut down and banned," she said.

