Desperate passengers on a train in London tried to force open doors after they were left stranded for hours in the heat

Passengers had to be evacuated after they were stuck on a London train for two hours with no air conditioning in soaring temperatures, as the country faces a rare red weather warning for heat. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Desperate passengers were left stranded on a London train for hours with no air conditioning in soaring temperatures, as the country faces a rare red weather warning for heat.

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Passengers on a Great Northern service from Moorgate to Stevenage were trapped trapped for two hours in 'oven' like carriages on Tuesday afternoon. Many train services have been cancelled today ahead of extreme heat, with passengers urged to avoid non-essential travel in areas covered by the Met Office’s red warning.

Passengers struggle in the heat on board the stranded train. Picture: Alamy

Network Rail warned there would be “significant disruption” across England and Wales as it imposes speed restrictions to minimise the risk from heat-related issues such as buckled rails and sagging overhead electric wires. Read more: Do schools close in hot weather? What 38C forecasts mean for pupils Read more: Rare red 'danger to life' weather warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to hit 40C

Passengers had to be evacuated after they were stuck on a London train for two hours with no air conditioning in soaring temperatures, as the country faces a rare red weather warning for heat. Picture: Chris Arnold

Passengers on board the trapped train said that the air conditioning system stopped working shortly after the breakdown, leading to several travellers attempting to pry open the doors to the train in a desperate bid to get fresh air into the carriage. Staff closed the doors again following instructions from railway control, and the driver reportedly requested permission to open them safely but was refused.

Angry passengers trapped on the train were eventually made to walk down the tracks. Picture: Alamy

Conditions were sweltering and several elderly passengers, as well as a pregnant woman, struggled with the heat. Others reported feeling dizzy, faint, and distressed as the situation continued. One passenger, Chris Arnold, who lives in Hornsey, described the situation as "a complete failure of contingency planning".

Fire crews at the scene as passengers were led to safety. Picture: Alamy

"With climate change bringing more frequent periods of extreme heat, train operators should have robust plans for dealing with breakdowns in high temperatures," he said. "It felt like procedures were taking precedence over people's wellbeing." Another passenger, Rick, said: "This train company does not care about its customers."

Passengers had to be evacuated after they were stuck on a London train for two hours with no air conditioning in soaring temperatures, as the country faces a rare red weather warning for heat. Picture: Chris Arnold

Great Northern advised that a rescue train was being dispatched, but this did not turn up until some passengers threatened to make their own way down onto the tracks. However, an attempt to move the train failed when the crew was unable to connect the rescue train. Eventually, passengers were escorted on foot to the nearby Drayton Park station. Mr Arnold added: "At no point did we feel that Great Northern was putting the health and safety of passengers first. Instead, it felt as though they were hiding behind bureaucracy while hundreds of people sat in increasingly dangerous conditions. "We need answers as to why there appeared to be no effective contingency plan and why it took nearly two hours to evacuate passengers from a train stranded in extreme heat.” LBC has contacted Great Northern for a comment.

A commuter uses a fan in an attempt to cool down, as they travel on a London Underground tube carriage, in London on June 23, 2026. Picture: Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images

Today's red warning for extreme heat covers an area stretching from London to Swansea and from Somerset to Birmingham, from 9am on Wednesday until 9pm on Thursday. A combination of extreme heat and humidity could impact public health, infrastructure, power and water supplies, the Met Office said, and cause heat-related issues for a range of sectors such as transport, energy and water supply. There could also be an increase in water safety incidents during the heatwave, the agency said, as more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes or rivers. The agency’s spokesman Grahame Madge said: “The Met Office is flagging 39C as a headline maximum temperature on Thursday, most likely for somewhere in London or the South East. “It is possible we could see temperatures higher than the 39C if the final values are at the upper end of our narrow range.

“It is important to remember that the temperature value is only one element of this extreme heatwave story. “The other major factor is the high humidity, which for many will make the intense heat even harder to endure.” On Tuesday the highest temperature logged was 34.6C in Wisley, Surrey, according to the Met Office. Extreme temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to cause problems for parents as schools shut early or close to protect pupils amid the heat. Almost 100 schools in Somerset will be fully closed on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Somerset Council. And around 100 schools will be at least partially closed over the next two days in Buckinghamshire, along with 86 schools in Gloucestershire, according to council data. Children at some schools have been told they can wear PE kit rather than full school uniform, which can involve long trousers and blazers.

The United Kingdom is facing an extraordinary June heatwave, with temperatures expected to approach 40°C. Picture: Alamy

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has advised people in the capital to keep safe in the heat over the next few days, and be careful with the risk of wildfires and water incidents. The service urged people to avoid disposable barbecues in parks or open spaces as “they pose a significant fire risk as the heat can be retained for many hours”, and for those having barbecues at home to ensure they are kept “away from flammable materials like fences and sheds”. NHS trusts across England, including Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Barts Health NHS Trust, have advised people attending appointments during the heatwave to make sure they bring water and check travel beforehand. NHS advice for how to cope during a heatwave includes keeping out of the heat when possible and cooling down with cold food and drinks, and closing windows and blinds during the day to keep the heat out of living spaces.

A visitor to the capital fans herself in front of Parliament during the latest heatwave, on 19th June 2026. Picture: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images