A member of the British Army died in a training accident in Iraq on Sunday, Defence Secretary John Healey has said.

Mr Healey told the House of Commons that the person's family have been informed and has “asked for a period of grace before further details are released”.

Speaking on Monday, he told MPs: “With deep regret, I should inform the House that a training accident occurred in northern Iraq yesterday, in which a service personnel from the British Army has died.

“The family have been informed and have asked for a period of grace before further details are released.

“I know the thoughts of the House will be with the family and with the unit at this desperately sad time.”

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