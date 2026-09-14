A member of the UK armed forces has died following a “road traffic incident” in Ukraine.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said: "It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK Armed Forces died in a road traffic incident in Ukraine on Saturday 12 September.

"The family have been informed and have requested a period of grace before further details are released.

"Our thoughts and our sympathies are with the individual's loved ones at this difficult time."

It comes after a stationary Ukrainian locomotive was blown up on Sunday morning, triggering speculation that the true target could have been a diplomatic train carrying Boris Johnson.