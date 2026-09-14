Member of UK armed forces dies in Ukraine following 'road traffic incident'
A member of the UK armed forces has died following a “road traffic incident” in Ukraine.
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In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said: "It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK Armed Forces died in a road traffic incident in Ukraine on Saturday 12 September.
"The family have been informed and have requested a period of grace before further details are released.
"Our thoughts and our sympathies are with the individual's loved ones at this difficult time."
It comes after a stationary Ukrainian locomotive was blown up on Sunday morning, triggering speculation that the true target could have been a diplomatic train carrying Boris Johnson.
It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK Armed Forces died in a road traffic incident in Ukraine on Saturday 12 September. pic.twitter.com/ydfpafD0Ew— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 14, 2026
The former prime minister was in a train about an hour behind the locomotive damaged in the drone strike.
Ukraine’s state railway company said Mr Johnson’s train had left Yahodyn station earlier than expected, and it could have been Russia’s real target.
The firm, Ukrzaliznytsia, said in a statement: “It is entirely possible that the Russian drone’s intended target was the diplomatic train.”
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