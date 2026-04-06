Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was attacked outside a bar in Bournemouth, Dorset Police said.

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Two men from Bournemouth, aged 37 and 46, and a 34-year-old man from Poole have since been arrested.

They found a man in his 40s from Christchurch, who died at the scene.

Officers were called to reports of an assault outside MyBar in Charminster Road at around 3am on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicky Jenkins, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died and a detailed investigation is underway to establish what happened.

“An extensive cordon has been put in place and I would like to thank the public for their understanding while vital work at the scene is carried out.

“We know there were a number of people in the area at the time who may have witnessed what happened and we would ask them to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam fitted to their vehicle to please check it for any relevant footage.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and we would encourage anyone with information or concerns to please speak with an officer.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55260048268.