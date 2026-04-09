Eligible men to be automatically registered for US military draft pool from December
The United States has not had a military draft since the Vietnam War, with service deemed voluntary since 1973
Men in the United States who are eligible to fight for their country will be automatically registered for the military's draft pool starting in December.
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Most men between the ages of 18 and 25 are already required to register with the Selective Service System (SSS).
However, the new proposals, set out under Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, will see those men automatically registered in the pool within 30 days of their 18th birthday.
The SSS, which maintains a database of eligible men to be called up to serve in the event of a 'national emergency', submitted the proposed rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30.
Automatic registration was mandated in December as part of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.
It is part of efforts to streamline the self-registration process and save money.
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The United States has not had a military draft since the Vietnam War and service has been voluntary since 1973.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has refused to rule out the reintroduction of the draft for the Iran War.
She told Fox News in March: "President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table. I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly."
Mrs Leavitt added that this is not part of the current plan.
The draft cannot be brought back by US President Donald Trump through executive action, it would require Congress to pass legislation.
In a 'national emergency' the SSS would “provide personnel to the Department of War and alternative service for conscientious objectors, if authorized by the President and Congress.”
It is a crime not to register for the draft and can carry a fine of up to $250,000 and jail time.