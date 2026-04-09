Men in the United States who are eligible to fight for their country will be automatically registered for the military's draft pool starting in December.

Most men between the ages of 18 and 25 are already required to register with the Selective Service System (SSS).

However, the new proposals, set out under Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, will see those men automatically registered in the pool within 30 days of their 18th birthday.

The SSS, which maintains a database of eligible men to be called up to serve in the event of a 'national emergency', submitted the proposed rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30.

Automatic registration was mandated in December as part of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

It is part of efforts to streamline the self-registration process and save money.

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