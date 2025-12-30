Manhunt as men flee fatal hit-and-run carrying number plate
A manhunt is underway after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in Kent.
Police are searching for two men after an adult male was fatally hit in Gillingham on Monday.
Pictures have been released of the suspects, showing them dressed in black with their faces covered, with one man appearing to carry a number plate in his right hand.
Officers have requested that anyone with dashcam footage of a grey Mercedes estate get in touch with the police immediately.
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham just after 12.10pm on Dec 29.
A man was treated by South East Coast Ambulance paramedics but was declared dead at the scene.
Det Insp Zoe Wilczek said: ‘While we appreciate the quality of these images isn’t crystal clear, we are still in the early stages of our investigation and thank everyone who has provided images and witness accounts so far.
“We urge anyone with relevant information regarding the incident or these men to get in touch with us.’