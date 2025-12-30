A manhunt is underway after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in Kent.

Police are searching for two men after an adult male was fatally hit in Gillingham on Monday.

Pictures have been released of the suspects, showing them dressed in black with their faces covered, with one man appearing to carry a number plate in his right hand.

Officers have requested that anyone with dashcam footage of a grey Mercedes estate get in touch with the police immediately.

