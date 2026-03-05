Younger men are more likely than older generations to agree that a wife should always obey her husband, according to new research.

The findings, published ahead of International Women's Day, have been branded "troubling" by Julia Gillard, former Australian prime minister and current chairwoman of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership (GIWL).

The global polling of 23,000 people suggested a third (33%) of Gen Z men and boys feel a husband should have the final word on important decisions made in the home, while a similar proportion (31%) of this age group agree a wife should always obey her husband.

A higher proportion of men in this age group - born between 1997 and 2012 and therefore aged in their mid-teens and 20s now - felt this way than older generations, according to the research by Ipsos for the GIWL at King's College London.

Baby boomers - those born between 1945-1965 and therefore aged in their 60s and 70s - were the least likely to think this way, with just 13% of men in this age group feeling a wife should always obey her husband and under a fifth (17%) agreeing a husband should have the final word on important decisions.

The findings also showed younger women were more likely to have traditional views, with almost a fifth (19%) of Gen Z women agreeing men should have the final say on decisions compared to just 6% of baby boomers.

The findings were similar on the question of a wife's obedience, with 18% of Gen Z women saying they should always obey their husband in contrast to 6% of baby boomers.

Ms Gillard, who served as Australia's only female prime minister, said: "It is troubling to see that attitudes towards gender equality are not more positive, particularly among young men."

The polling also found that younger men were most likely to agree with traditional ideas about their own roles in society, with more than four in 10 (43%) of Gen Z men and boys thinking they should try to be physically tough, even if not naturally big.

This compared to just a quarter of baby boomer men having this attitude.

Three in 10 Gen Z males also agreed they should not tell their friends they love them while 32% agreed men should figure out problems on their own rather than asking for help.

Ms Gillard added: "Not only are many Gen Z men putting limiting expectations on women, they are also trapping themselves within restrictive gender norms.