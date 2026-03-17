Meningitis strain behind deadly Kent outbreak identified as officials fear vape sharing behind rapid spread
Emergency measures are being taken to stop the epidemic before students disperse across Britain for the Easter break.
Meningitis B has been identified as the strain behind a number of cases in Kent, health chiefs say, after an outbreak claimed the lives of two people.
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The outbreak, which is understood to have spread at Club Chemistry in Canterbury nearly two weeks ago, has killed two young people so far. Thirteen cases have been reported since Friday.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says fast-acting infection Meningitis B is the specific strain behind the some of the cases, it is understood.
Emergency measures are being taken to stop the epidemic before students disperse across Britain for the Easter break.
Experts say the outbreak has already spread outside of Canterbury, given cases reported in neighbouring towns of Ashford and Whitstable.
MenB is the most common cause of meningococcal meningitis - an infection of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord - in the UK.
Britain rolled out routine vaccination against Men B for babies and young children in 2015.
Read more: At least two dead and 11 'seriously ill' after 'invasive' meningitis outbreak at University of Kent
Read more: Hundreds queue for antibiotics after two die from meningitis - as Kent nightclub 'linked to outbreak' issues warning
It means the current cohort of students and those in their late teens are likely unvaccinated.
However, children aged 13 or 14 are offered vaccination against other meningitis strains via a school-run programme.
Tributes have been paid to A-level student, Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, after she was confirmed to be one of those who had died from the disease on Monday.
The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham grammar school was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents.
Juliette's father told reporters that her family was "beyond devastated" and had "no words to express their loss".The disease also killed a 21-year-old student from the University of Kent.
The UKHSA is now advising anyone who visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury on March 5, 6 or 7 to come forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a “precautionary measure”.
The agency has said it will confirm the other cases “when we have the full results”.
It comes amid suggestions that the sharing of vapes could be behind the rapid spread.
Officials fear the infection has already spread beyond Kent after the UKHSA admitted it had waited a full day before revealing the outbreak to the public on Sunday, sources told the Telegraph.
Scientists also suggest that a new strain of the disease may be behind the fast-spreading outbreak, but a new vaccine cannot be developed until it is identified.
Prof Andrew Preston, professor of microbial pathogenicity at the University of Bath, told The Telegraph: “An outbreak of this size and speed is very unusual, and of great concern.
“It is important to characterise the cause of the outbreak. A sudden change in disease pattern could indicate something like a new strain with different behaviours. It will be important to ascertain the vaccination status of those affected.”
At least 11 others are said to be seriously ill with the contagious condition, which causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.
One person is in a coma with the disease.
Trish Mannes, UKHSA regional deputy director for the South East, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family involved and we understand that many people in the university and wider community will be affected by this sad news.
“Our investigations have identified that some cases visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury and it is important that anyone who visited the club between 5th and 7th March now comes forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precaution, as well as those offered antibiotics at the university – these students are being contacted directly through the university.
“If you think you may have symptoms of meningitis, don’t hesitate to seek medical help by contacting your GP or calling NHS 111.”
Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection.
Bacterial meningitis is rarer but more serious than viral meningitis.It can affect anyone but is more common in babies, children, teenagers and young adults.
Meningitis can be very serious if not treated quickly, and can lead to life-threatening sepsis and permanent damage to the brain or nerves.