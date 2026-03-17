Emergency measures are being taken to stop the epidemic before students disperse across Britain for the Easter break.

The meningitis outbreak at The University Of Kent has claimed two lives. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Meningitis B has been identified as the strain behind a number of cases in Kent, health chiefs say, after an outbreak claimed the lives of two people.

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The outbreak, which is understood to have spread at Club Chemistry in Canterbury nearly two weeks ago, has killed two young people so far. Thirteen cases have been reported since Friday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says fast-acting infection Meningitis B is the specific strain behind the some of the cases, it is understood. Emergency measures are being taken to stop the epidemic before students disperse across Britain for the Easter break. Experts say the outbreak has already spread outside of Canterbury, given cases reported in neighbouring towns of Ashford and Whitstable. MenB is the most common cause of meningococcal meningitis - an infection of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord - in the UK. Britain rolled out routine vaccination against Men B for babies and young children in 2015. Read more: At least two dead and 11 'seriously ill' after 'invasive' meningitis outbreak at University of Kent Read more: Hundreds queue for antibiotics after two die from meningitis - as Kent nightclub 'linked to outbreak' issues warning

A campus security guard hands out face masks to staff and students queueing to receive antibiotics. Picture: Getty

It means the current cohort of students and those in their late teens are likely unvaccinated. However, children aged 13 or 14 are offered vaccination against other meningitis strains via a school-run programme. Tributes have been paid to A-level student, Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, after she was confirmed to be one of those who had died from the disease on Monday. The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham grammar school was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents. Juliette's father told reporters that her family was "beyond devastated" and had "no words to express their loss".The disease also killed a 21-year-old student from the University of Kent.

Tributes have poured in for a “happy and caring” Kent schoolgirl who died in a recent outbreak of meningitis as she is pictured for the first time. Picture: Handout

The UKHSA is now advising anyone who visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury on March 5, 6 or 7 to come forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a “precautionary measure”. The agency has said it will confirm the other cases “when we have the full results”. It comes amid suggestions that the sharing of vapes could be behind the rapid spread. Officials fear the infection has already spread beyond Kent after the UKHSA admitted it had waited a full day before revealing the outbreak to the public on Sunday, sources told the Telegraph.

Thirteen cases have been reported since Friday. Picture: Getty

Scientists also suggest that a new strain of the disease may be behind the fast-spreading outbreak, but a new vaccine cannot be developed until it is identified. Prof Andrew Preston, professor of microbial pathogenicity at the University of Bath, told The Telegraph: “An outbreak of this size and speed is very unusual, and of great concern. “It is important to characterise the cause of the outbreak. A sudden change in disease pattern could indicate something like a new strain with different behaviours. It will be important to ascertain the vaccination status of those affected.”

Health officials confirm strain of meningitis behind outbreak of cases in Kent - as officials suggest vapes could be behind rapid spread. Picture: Alamy