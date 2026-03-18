The UKHSA has now declared the outbreak a national incident amid reports that vapes could be to blame for the rapid spread

Students queuing for antibiotics outside a building at the University of Kent in Canterbury. The university have confirmed that a student was one of two people who have died as a result of meningitis in the area. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The number of confirmed meningitis cases in an 'unprecedented' outbreak in Kent has risen to 20, UK health authorities have confirmed.

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Five more cases were identified overnight, with the UK Health Security Agency confirming the spread has now been declared a national incident. It comes as around 5,000 students in Kent university halls are set to be offered the meningitis B vaccine. GPs across the country will be advised to prescribe antibiotics to anyone who visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury between March 5-7, the UKHSA confirmed on Wednesday. On Tuesday it was revealed that nine-month-old baby girl from Folkestone was being treated for meningitis at the Evelina Children's Hospital in London after contracting the deadly illness. Nala-Rose Fletcher's condition is understood to be stable, and she is vaccinated against the virus, with the strain contracted currently unknown. Nala's case comes as the UK's battles its worst meningitis outbreak in a generation, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting branding the spread "unprecedented". Two people have been confirmed dead from the disease, with 20 cases of meningitis B currently identified in total. Read More: Pharmacies experiencing surge in bookings for meningitis vaccines amid fatal outbreak Read More: Health chief warns of meningitis 'super-spreader events' as outbreak declared national incident

On Tuesday it was revealed that nine-month-old Nala-Rose Fletcher was being treated for meningitis at the Evelina Children's Hospital in London after contracting the deadly illness. Picture: Handout

The UKHSA confirmed that as of 5pm on Tuesday, some 20 cases of meningitis had been reported to it, up from 15 earlier in the day. Of these, nine cases have been confirmed in the lab and 11 remain under investigation. Six of the confirmed cases have been confirmed as the meningitis B strain. A statement said: “All those affected who are currently linked to the outbreak are young adults. UKHSA is aware of a baby with confirmed meningococcal group B infection who is not currently linked to the outbreak but UKHSA will continue to investigate this case.” Trish Mannes, UKHSA regional deputy director for the South East, said: “Around 2,500 doses of antibiotics have now been administered across sites in Kent and we continue to encourage close contacts to come forward for the treatment. "As a further precaution and together with the NHS, we are beginning to roll out a targeted menB vaccination programme. This will initially be offered to 5,000 university of Kent students resident at the Canterbury campus, with the possibility that it may be extended, as it is kept under continual review." One of the victims, nine-month-old Nala-Rose, fell unwell on March 4 - days before a cluster of cases emerged in nearby Canterbury, which has been attributed to a "superspreader" event at Chemistry nightclub. "Nothing can truly prepare you for the pain and fear that comes with what we've been living through, and are still living through," read an update on a JustGiving fundraiser.

"There have been moments that have felt utterly overwhelming, and at times desperately lonely. But you - all of you - have blown us away completely. Health officials fear that the death toll could still be set to rise amid an 'explosive' rise in cases. After it was confirmed that the outbreak had spread to London and France, officials are braced for the death toll to rise. About one-in-ten patients with meningitis B, the strain at the centre of the outbreak, die.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that a baby is among those fighting for life after contracting the deadly disease. As a result of the growing concern over the spread of the disease, a national incident was declared on Tuesday by the UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief executive of the UKHSA, warned that the "explosive" rise in cases has the hallmarks of a so-called "superspreader" event linked to Chemistry nightclub in Canterbury.

Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief executive of the UKHSA, warned that the "explosive" rise in cases has the hallmarks of a so-called "superspreader" event linked to Chemistry nightclub in Canterbury. Picture: Getty

Dr Hopkins said: "This looks like a super-spreader event, with ongoing spread within the halls of residents in the universities. "There will have been some parties, particularly around this, so there will have been lots of social mixing. "I can't yet say where the initial infection came from, how it's got into this cohort, and why it's created such an explosive amount of infections. "I can say that in my 35 years working in medicine, in healthcare and hospitals, this is the most cases I've seen in a single weekend with this type of infection."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the risk to the public was low. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting attributed the cases to prolonged kissing and sharing of vapes in nightclubs frequented by university students. On Monday, A-level student Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, was confirmed to be one of those who died. The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham grammar school was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents. A 21-year-old student from the University of Kent was also killed by the disease but has not yet been publicly identified. A number of those who have fallen ill have been placed into medically induced comas, LBC understands.

Pharmacies are experiencing a surge in demand for vaccines. Picture: Getty

Dr Hopkins added: "It's the explosive nature that is unprecedented here. The number of cases in such a short space of time. "NHS were initially managing it as a major incident in the region but they have now increased that overlay to having a national-level oversight as well." Amid panic over the disease, pharmacies are experiencing a surge in bookings for meningitis vaccines as people try to get jabs privately. Superdrug told the Press Association bookings for its service are 65 times higher than a week ago.

What are meningitis symptoms? Symptoms of meningitis and sepsis can include: high temperature

cold hands and feet

vomiting

confusion

muscle and joint pain

pale, mottled or blotchy skin

spots or a rash

headache

stiff neck

aversion to bright lights

being very sleepy and seizures Symptoms can appear in any order and some may not appear at all.