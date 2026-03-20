It comes as meningitis vaccination centres are due to open across Kent today after more than 100 students were turned away while trying to get the jab.

Students queue for the Meningitis B vaccine outside the sports hall on the University of Kent campus. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The number of cases of meningitis linked to an outbreak in Kent has risen to 29, health chiefs have confirmed.

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The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the number, up from 27 previously, includes both confirmed and suspected cases. It comes as meningitis vaccination centres are due to open across Kent today after more than 100 students were turned away while trying to get the jab. The University of Kent stopped the vaccine queue on its Canterbury campus yesterday afternoon because of capacity issues, despite efforts to widen access. Its clinic is due to reopen today from 09:00 until 17:00, with people advised to join the queue by 14:00. Other sites expected to open include Faversham Health Centre and Vicarage Lane Clinic in Ashford. The Gate Clinic at Kent and Canterbury Hospital is also due to offer walk-in appointments across the weekend. So far, more than 8,500 courses of antibiotics and 1,600 vaccines have been given to eligible people in Kent. Read More: Number of meningitis cases rises to 27 and reaches London as public health alert issued Read More: Three cheerleaders among meningitis cases in hospital, friend says

Students queuing to receive vaccines and antibiotics at the University of Kent campus in Canterbury. Picture: Alamy

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the vaccine would be offered to anyone who attended Club Chemistry between 5 March and 15 March, as well as sixth-form pupils at four schools, other university students in Canterbury, and close contacts of confirmed and suspected cases. Anyone in England who is eligible for antibiotics can also ask their local GP for a vaccination. Two students have died during the outbreak, including 18-year-old Juliette Kenny, who died on Saturday, one day after first developing symptoms. Her father, Michael Kenny, said she had been vomiting and had discolouration in her cheeks. He said she had been “fit, healthy and strong” and that the illness “took her from us so quickly”.

Students receiving vaccines and antibiotics from medical staff in the sports hall at the University of Kent campus in Canterbury. Picture: Alamy

He told PA news agency: “The devastation of her loss to us, her family and friends is immeasurable. “Sharing stories of the empathy, warmth and fun that she created is helping her family and friends through at this time. “Her energy continues to make the people who love her find a way.” The MenB vaccine was added to the NHS routine schedule for babies in 2015, meaning most young people born before then will not have been protected unless they were vaccinated privately. A student who went to Club Chemistry on March 12 was turned away from the vaccine queue on Thursday. Hayden Taylor, 19, a radiography student at Canterbury Christ Church, arrived at the campus vaccine clinic at around 3pm on Thursday. He said: "I had the antibiotics already. We already knew it was going to be busy."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting poses with medial staff during a visit to the University of Kent campus in Canterbury. Picture: Alamy

Isobel, 21, an English literature student at the University of Kent, was turned away after her mother drove them 80 minutes to the centre. Mr Streeting has urged young people should be cautious about sharing vapes, but added he is not the "fun police". He said that as a "rule of thumb" it is "not hygienic to share things like vapes around your mates". Mr Streeting added: "It's absolutely fine for people to go about living their lives in a normal way and there is no reason for me to be the fun police today and tell students across the country that they shouldn't be going out this weekend and doing the things that they would normally do in a nightclub." Morrisons confirmed an employee at its Sittingbourne distribution centre who attended Club Chemistry has contracted meningitis while three members of the cheerleading society at the University of Kent are in hospital after catching the virus.