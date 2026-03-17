The UK's health security chief said the case numbers are the highest she has ever seen in a single weekend

The UK's worst meningitis outbreak in a generation is set to see its death toll rise amid an 'explosive' rise in cases linked to a superspreader event in Kent, health officials fear. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Chay Quinn and Georgia Rowe

The UK's worst meningitis outbreak in a generation is set to see its death toll rise amid an 'explosive' rise in cases linked to a superspreader event in Kent, health officials fear.

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Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief executive of the UKHSA, warned that the "explosive" rise in cases has the hallmarks of a so-called "superspreader" event linked to Chemistry nightclub in Canterbury. Picture: Getty

Dr Hopkins said: "This looks like a super-spreader event, with ongoing spread within the halls of residents in the universities. "There will have been some parties, particularly around this, so there will have been lots of social mixing. "I can't yet say where the initial infection came from, how it's got into this cohort, and why it's created such an explosive amount of infections. "I can say that in my 35 years working in medicine, in healthcare and hospitals, this is the most cases I've seen in a single weekend with this type of infection."

Speaking on Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting attributed the cases to prolonged kissing and sharing of vapes in nightclubs frequented by university students. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting attributed the cases to prolonged kissing and sharing of vapes in nightclubs frequented by university students. On Monday, A-level student Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, was confirmed to be one of those who died. The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham grammar school was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents. A 21-year-old student from the University of Kent was also killed by the disease but has not yet been publicly identified. A number of those who have fallen ill have been placed into medically induced comas, LBC understands.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the risk to the public was low. Picture: Getty

Dr Hopkins added: "It's the explosive nature that is unprecedented here. The number of cases in such a short space of time. "NHS were initially managing it as a major incident in the region but they have now increased that overlay to having a national-level oversight as well." Amid panic over the disease, pharmacies are experiencing a surge in bookings for meningitis vaccines as people try to get jabs privately. Superdrug told the Press Association bookings for its service are 65 times higher than a week ago.

Pharmacies are experiencing a surge in demand for vaccines. Picture: Getty

Health experts warned of "unequal access" to protection based on the ability to pay. In the coming days, officials will launch a small vaccination programme for students who live at Canterbury Campus Halls of Residence at the University of Kent. A jab for menB was introduced for babies as part of the routine childhood immunisation programme in 2015. But the majority of young people born before 2015 are not protected, unless they have had the jab privately. A number of pharmacies offer the menB vaccine, including Superdrug, where it is available for children from the age of two months and adults aged up to 50. A course of two to three doses is recommended, priced at £110 per dose.