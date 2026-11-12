Older teens not protected against potentially deadly strain of meningitis urged to take up jab ahead of festive season
Hundreds of thousands are yet to take up the offer at all, according to new UKHSA figures.
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Older teenagers who are not protected against a potentially deadly strain of meningitis are being encouraged to take up the offer of a jab ahead of the festive season and Christmas parties.
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It comes as new figures show that just more than a quarter (28.2%) of 18 and 19-year-olds have had a first dose of the meningitis B jab.
Only 19.4% of those eligible have had both doses of the vaccine.
Hundreds of thousands are yet to take up the offer at all, according to new figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
The data, which report coverage levels to October 31, show just 228,297 have had the first vaccine out of 809,957 eligible young adults.
A one-off vaccination programme was launched earlier this year after outbreaks left three young people dead.
People born between September 1 2007 and August 31 2008 are being encouraged to come forward and get both doses of the jab, with health leaders warning that “time is running out” for them to get the vaccine.
The offer is also open to those under 25 who started university, or residential further education, for the first time this autumn.
The deadline for getting the first dose of the jab is December 31.
Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: ”Worryingly, only just over a quarter of 18 and 19-year-olds have had their first dose of the MenB vaccine and time is running out to get both doses and protect yourself from this devastating disease.
“The deadline for getting your first dose is December 31, so please don’t leave it until the end of term or forget it amongst all the Christmas and other holiday festivities.
“Parties and gatherings inevitably lead to increased mixing with others which raises the risk of meningococcal disease spreading among young people. Book your appointment now.
“We know the vaccine can cause some a sore arm for a few days but compared to the potential devastating, life-changing consequences of infection, it’s just not worth the risk of missing out.”
Public health minister Dame Diana Johnson said: “It is great that so many young people have received their MenB jab and I pay tribute to all the NHS staff and pharmacies up and down the country who have made this programme possible.
“But many of the young people who are eligible for this jab have still not taken it up and they are currently missing out on the chance to protect themselves against this terrible disease.
“So, I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet had the jab to come forward, make sure you get both doses and ensure you are properly protected this Christmas.”
University students in particular are at increased risk of getting the disease that causes meningitis due to “social mixing patterns”.
Previous work has found the risk for students in their first year of university is around seven times higher than young people of a similar age who do not go to university.
Juliette Kenny, 18, died in the Kent outbreak and her family have been campaigning for teenagers and young people to be routinely given access to the MenB vaccine.
The Kent outbreak was the fastest growing and largest seen in the UK, and other smaller clusters of meningitis in young people since then have been bigger than expected.
Close and prolonged contact in halls of residence, shared homes and at social events can increase the risk of contracting MenB.
Cases tend to peak in October to November.
Data suggests the MenB jab is highly effective, providing strong protection for at least five years after vaccination.
The two doses need to be taken 28 days apart.
The programme began on July 20 and will run until March 31 next year.
'Tragic consequences'
Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive of Meningitis Now, said, “With more than half a million eligible young people in England still without their first MenB vaccination, we are facing a race against time to ensure as many as possible are protected against this devastating disease.
“We have seen first-hand the tragic consequences of meningitis this year.
“MenB can strike without warning and progress with frightening speed.
“The vaccine offers an important opportunity to protect young people, particularly those heading to university or living in shared accommodation, where the risk of infection is significantly higher.
“We want to make a really clear and urgent appeal to every young person who is eligible: please don’t put this off.
“If you haven’t had your first dose, book it now. And if you’ve already had your first dose, make sure you go back for your second. Both doses are essential to complete the course and provide protection.”