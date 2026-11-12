Hundreds of thousands are yet to take up the offer at all, according to new UKHSA figures.

Students wearing face masks walk through the University of Kent in Canterbury. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Older teenagers who are not protected against a potentially deadly strain of meningitis are being encouraged to take up the offer of a jab ahead of the festive season and Christmas parties.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes as new figures show that just more than a quarter (28.2%) of 18 and 19-year-olds have had a first dose of the meningitis B jab. Only 19.4% of those eligible have had both doses of the vaccine. Hundreds of thousands are yet to take up the offer at all, according to new figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The data, which report coverage levels to October 31, show just 228,297 have had the first vaccine out of 809,957 eligible young adults. A one-off vaccination programme was launched earlier this year after outbreaks left three young people dead. People born between September 1 2007 and August 31 2008 are being encouraged to come forward and get both doses of the jab, with health leaders warning that “time is running out” for them to get the vaccine. The offer is also open to those under 25 who started university, or residential further education, for the first time this autumn. The deadline for getting the first dose of the jab is December 31.

Students wearing face masks queue up to get vaccinated at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/Getty

Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: ”Worryingly, only just over a quarter of 18 and 19-year-olds have had their first dose of the MenB vaccine and time is running out to get both doses and protect yourself from this devastating disease. “The deadline for getting your first dose is December 31, so please don’t leave it until the end of term or forget it amongst all the Christmas and other holiday festivities. “Parties and gatherings inevitably lead to increased mixing with others which raises the risk of meningococcal disease spreading among young people. Book your appointment now. “We know the vaccine can cause some a sore arm for a few days but compared to the potential devastating, life-changing consequences of infection, it’s just not worth the risk of missing out.” Public health minister Dame Diana Johnson said: “It is great that so many young people have received their MenB jab and I pay tribute to all the NHS staff and pharmacies up and down the country who have made this programme possible. “But many of the young people who are eligible for this jab have still not taken it up and they are currently missing out on the chance to protect themselves against this terrible disease. “So, I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet had the jab to come forward, make sure you get both doses and ensure you are properly protected this Christmas.” University students in particular are at increased risk of getting the disease that causes meningitis due to “social mixing patterns”. Previous work has found the risk for students in their first year of university is around seven times higher than young people of a similar age who do not go to university.

Juliette Kenny, 18, died in the Kent outbreak. Picture: Supplied

Juliette Kenny, 18, died in the Kent outbreak and her family have been campaigning for teenagers and young people to be routinely given access to the MenB vaccine. The Kent outbreak was the fastest growing and largest seen in the UK, and other smaller clusters of meningitis in young people since then have been bigger than expected. Close and prolonged contact in halls of residence, shared homes and at social events can increase the risk of contracting MenB. Cases tend to peak in October to November. Data suggests the MenB jab is highly effective, providing strong protection for at least five years after vaccination. The two doses need to be taken 28 days apart. The programme began on July 20 and will run until March 31 next year.