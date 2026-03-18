People are rushing to book Meningitis B vaccines following a deadly outbreak in Kent. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Pharmacies are being "inundated" with requests and websites are crashing due to demand for the Meningitis B vaccine amid a fatal outbreak in Kent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Some pharmacy staff have also reported "abuse and intimidation" from a number of patients, according to the Chair of the National Pharmacy Association - who described this behaviour as "absolutely unacceptable". A number of highstreet pharmacy websites have also experienced multiple crashes and lengthy waits for users trying desperately to book slots for the jabs. Boots warned of a "national shortage" and Superdrug reported an "unprecedented demand". A waitlist has also been set up for those vying for a booking as stocks run increasingly low. Two people have been confirmed dead from the disease, with 20 cases currently identified in total. Five more cases were identified overnight, with the the spread has now been declared a national incident. On Tuesday afternoon, a second Kent university, Christ Church University, confirmed a case in one of its students.

Superdrug reported an "unprecedented demand" for the jab. Picture: Superdrug UK website

Queue to access slots for MenB vaccine booking. Picture: BootsUK

Boots UK warned of a "national shortage" and "limited" stock. Picture: Superdrug

It comes as around 5,000 students in Kent university halls are set to be offered the meningitis B vaccine. GPs across the country will be advised to prescribe antibiotics to anyone who visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury between March 5-7, the UKHSA confirmed on Wednesday. On Tuesday it was revealed that nine-month-old baby girl from Folkestone was being treated for meningitis at the Evelina Children's Hospital in London after contracting the deadly illness. Nala-Rose Fletcher's condition is understood to be stable, and she is vaccinated against the virus, with the strain contracted currently unknown. Nala's case comes as the UK's battles its worst meningitis outbreak in a generation, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting branding the spread "unprecedented". Read More: Pharmacies experiencing surge in bookings for meningitis vaccines amid fatal outbreak Read More: Health chief warns of meningitis 'super-spreader events' as outbreak declared national incident

Students receive a vaccine in the sports hall at University of Kent campus in Canterbury, where the rollout of a meningitis B vaccine to about 5,000 students has begun. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of students in Kent are to be offered vaccines in the coming days. Picture: Alamy

'Abuse and intimidation' Olivier Picard, Chair of the National Pharmacy Association said: "Pharmacies are being inundated by requests from concerned patients for MenB vaccination, which the vast majority of our members across the country have no stock currently available to fulfil. "Most pharmacies provide MenB vaccinations as a small scale service, originally intended for patients who require it for travel or those who did not receive an NHS vaccine, and therefore do not carry significant amounts of excess stock. "We have heard of some reports of abuse and intimidation aimed at pharmacy staff during this period from a small minority of patients, which is absolutely unacceptable. "We understand that health officials may wish to preserve stock of vaccination for those most at need during this outbreak and pharmacies stand ready, to help in any potential NHS vaccination campaign. "It's clear there are gaps in the original national vaccination strategy and we want to reach those in most need. "We are awaiting clarification about any future plans for MenB vaccination.

Speaking on Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting attributed the cases to prolonged kissing and sharing of vapes in nightclubs frequented by university students. On Monday, A-level student Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, was confirmed to be one of those who died. The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham grammar school was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents. A 21-year-old student from the University of Kent was also killed by the disease but has not yet been publicly identified. A number of those who have fallen ill have been placed into medically induced comas, LBC understands. Boots and Superdrug have been approached by LBC for comment.

What are meningitis symptoms? Symptoms of meningitis and sepsis can include: high temperature

cold hands and feet

vomiting

confusion

muscle and joint pain

pale, mottled or blotchy skin

spots or a rash

headache

stiff neck

aversion to bright lights

being very sleepy and seizures Symptoms can appear in any order and some may not appear at all.