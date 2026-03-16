Race against time as officials fight to stop meningitis outbreak spreading nationwide
Officials are battling to stop the meningitis outbreak in Kent from spreading nationwide, with antibiotics to be handed out to thousands of students in a bid to contain the deadly illness.
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Emergency measures are being taken in an unprecedented operation to contain the infection before students go home for Easter.
The outbreak, which is understood to have spread at Club Chemistry in Canterbury nearly two weeks ago, has killed two young people.
A health source told The Telegraph that it is already clear the infection has spread outside of Canterbury, given cases reported in neighbouring towns of Ashford and Whitstable.
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According to the newspaper, officials fear the outbreak has already spread beyond Kent after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) admitted it had waited a full day before revealing the outbreak to the public on Sunday.
Scientists also suggest that a new strain of the disease may be behind the fast-spreading outbreak, but a new vaccine cannot be developed until it is identified.
Prof Andrew Preston, professor of microbial pathogenicity at the University of Bath, told The Telegraph: “An outbreak of this size and speed is very unusual, and of great concern.
“It is important to characterise the cause of the outbreak. A sudden change in disease pattern could indicate something like a new strain with different behaviours. It will be important to ascertain the vaccination status of those affected.”
A-level student, Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, was confirmed to be one of those who had died from the disease on Monday.
The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham nightclub was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents.
A 21-year-old student from the University of Kent was also killed by the disease.
At least 11 others are said to be seriously ill with the contagious condition which causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.
At least one person is in a coma with the disease.
Juliette's father told reporters that her family was "beyond devastated" and had "no words to express their loss".
Trish Mannes, UKHSA regional deputy director for the South East, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family involved and we understand that many people in the university and wider community will be affected by this sad news.
“Our investigations have identified that some cases visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury and it is important that anyone who visited the club between 5th and 7th March now comes forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precaution, as well as those offered antibiotics at the university – these students are being contacted directly through the university.
“If you think you may have symptoms of meningitis, don’t hesitate to seek medical help by contacting your GP or calling NHS 111.”