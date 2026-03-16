Officials are battling to stop the meningitis outbreak in Kent from spreading nationwide, with antibiotics to be handed out to thousands of students in a bid to contain the deadly illness. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Officials are battling to stop the meningitis outbreak in Kent from spreading nationwide, with antibiotics to be handed out to thousands of students in a bid to contain the deadly illness.

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Emergency measures are being taken in an unprecedented operation to contain the infection before students go home for Easter. The outbreak, which is understood to have spread at Club Chemistry in Canterbury nearly two weeks ago, has killed two young people. A health source told The Telegraph that it is already clear the infection has spread outside of Canterbury, given cases reported in neighbouring towns of Ashford and Whitstable. Read More: What is meningitis and what causes it? Everything we know following deadly outbreak at University of Kent Read More: Tributes pour in as Kent schoolgirl who died in meningitis outbreak named

Meningitis Outbreak At The University Of Kent Leaves Two Dead. Picture: Getty

According to the newspaper, officials fear the outbreak has already spread beyond Kent after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) admitted it had waited a full day before revealing the outbreak to the public on Sunday. Scientists also suggest that a new strain of the disease may be behind the fast-spreading outbreak, but a new vaccine cannot be developed until it is identified. Prof Andrew Preston, professor of microbial pathogenicity at the University of Bath, told The Telegraph: “An outbreak of this size and speed is very unusual, and of great concern. “It is important to characterise the cause of the outbreak. A sudden change in disease pattern could indicate something like a new strain with different behaviours. It will be important to ascertain the vaccination status of those affected.”

A-level student, Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, was confirmed to be one of those who had died from the disease on Monday. Picture: Family Handout

A-level student, Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, was confirmed to be one of those who had died from the disease on Monday. The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham nightclub was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents. A 21-year-old student from the University of Kent was also killed by the disease. At least 11 others are said to be seriously ill with the contagious condition which causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. At least one person is in a coma with the disease.

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection. Bacterial meningitis is rarer but more serious than viral meningitis. It can affect anyone but is more common in babies, children, teenagers and young adults. Meningitis can be very serious if not treated quickly, and can lead to life-threatening sepsis and permanent damage to the brain or nerves.