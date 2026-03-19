Students wait in line at the entrance to the sports hall at University of Kent campus, where the rollout of a meningitis B vaccine has has begun. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The number of meningitis cases has risen again as the deadly outbreak spreads to two universities in Kent.

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27 cases have now been detected, up from 20 yesterday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday. 15 laboratory cases have been confirmed and 12 cases remain under investigation. Health chiefs have described the "explosive" outbreak as unprecedented and are urging health workers across England have been urged to watch for signs of infection after two people were confirmed dead from the disease. Dr Anjan Ghosh, the county’s director of public health, was not able to confirm whether the deadly outbreak has been contained. He said secondary transmissions need to be ruled out "before we can say it's definitely contained". More than 6,500 students have now been given emergency antibiotics amid a race to vaccinate thousands more - with a fresh case being detected at a second Kent university. Read More: More than 6,500 students given emergency antibiotics in deadly Kent meningitis outbreak Read More: Meningitis moves fast. So does misinformation - but only one of them has a vaccine

Thousands of students in Kent are to be offered vaccines in the coming days. Picture: Alamy

In an update to its Meningitis B vaccination programme, the University of Kent also confirmed that 600 jabs had been given out to its students in one day. The update added: "Students will need to return for a second dose in a minimum of four weeks' time". Canterbury-Christ Church became the second university to confirm a detected case amid the outbreak. Authorities believe the deadly outbreak first broke out at Club Chemistry, a nightclub in Canterbury. According to the latest available figures, England recorded a total of 378 cases between July 2024 and June 2025 by comparison.

Eligible students at the University of Kent will have received an invite for vaccination.



For wider information on the meningitis outbreak, read our blog post.



🔗 https://t.co/xhhIekjbUL pic.twitter.com/wJMS2KbOdR — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) March 18, 2026

In an update to its Meningitis B vaccination programme, the university also confirmed yesterday that 600 jabs had been given out to its students in one day. The update added: "Students will need to return for a second dose in a minimum of four weeks' time". "At the moment, the vaccine is only for University of Kent students living in accommodation on the Canterbury campus," the statement reads. Professor Robin May, UKHSA's chief scientific officer, described the outbreak as “very unusual”. “I would say in outbreaks like this, you would typically expect a small increase in numbers still to go so I suspect that number will go up slightly,” Prof May said:. He added: “Typically, you would expect to see sporadic cases of meningitis, typically individual patients. “Most days, actually, we would see one in the UK. This is obviously a much larger number. “What is particularly remarkable about this case, and unexpected about this case, is the large number of cases all originating from what seems to be a single event.

A student receives an injection in the sports hall at University of Kent. Picture: Alamy