The owner of a nightclub at the centre of a meningitis outbreak in Kent has voiced her confusion to LBC over the spread of the deadly infection.

Louise Jones-Roberts, who owns Club Chemistry in Canterbury, told Tom Swarbrick two of her staff members are in hospital due to the outbreak.

Earlier, health chiefs confirmed the number of cases linked to the spread has risen to 29.

The venue - which is currently closed - found out about the first case after receiving an Instagram DM from a staff member at the UKHSA on Sunday evening.

Ms Jones-Roberts said she wasn't sure the message was genuine at first.

"We didn't really get a clearer picture until the next morning", she said, adding it started to "unravel" for them when they were made aware of the two fatalities the following day.

"It's just heartbreaking," she said, "That immeadiate sense of loss was overwhelming."