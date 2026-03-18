Meningitis outbreak latest: Suspected cases rise to 20 as health officials deal with ‘explosive’ outbreak
Follow for the latest updates on the 'unprecedented' meningitis outbreak.
Five new cases of meningitis have been reported in Kent, bringing the total number of suspected cases confirmed by health officials to 20.
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Of these, nine cases have been confirmed in the lab, and 11 remain under investigation. Six of the confirmed cases have been declared as the meningitis B strain.
Experts consider the outbreak "unprecedented" given the number of cases in such a short period.
About 5,000 students in university halls in Kent will be offered the meningitis B vaccine in the coming days.
The aim is to prevent further disease within several weeks if someone has been harbouring the infection.
Follow below for the latest developments.
What we know so far:
- Five new cases of meningitis have been reported in Kent, bringing the total number investigated by health officials to 20
- Thousands of students will be offered the vaccine today
- Experts say the outbreak looks like “a super-spreader event, with ongoing spread within the halls of residence in the universities”
- Outbreak not being treated as a national incident, but response is being managed on a national level, said Wes Streeting
Online queueing system as demand for jabs surges
Boots has implemented a queuing system for customers to enter the vaccination service page of its website, with a warning that demand for its menB jab is currently high.
The page reads: "Demand for the Meningitis B Vaccination Service is currently high, but don't worry you're in a queue to enter the site."
Superdrug has also created a waiting list for the vaccine, with a note on its website informing customers of a "national shortage".
It said it is "working with suppliers to access further stock".
Health Secretary Wes Streeting addressed the rush of people seeking private menB vaccines for their children this morning.
He said: “It’s not a surprise to me that people are seeing the headlines and thinking, ‘well, I might just go out and buy myself a vaccination’.
“But just to be clear, that is not necessary.
"I can understand why people are doing it, and I can also understand why therefore, in some pharmacies where people are buying privately in numbers they wouldn’t normally, pharmacies have run out in one or two cases.
“But just to say, in terms of the supply of the vaccine for the children and young people that we vaccinate generally, and for the vaccination programme I’m standing up, we’ve got plenty of supply.
"People do not need to buy a vaccine privately, even though, inevitably, some people are choosing to do so.”
Look everywhere for the rash, warns Michael Rosen
Author Michael Rosen, whose son Eddie died from meningitis in 1999, has warned people to "look everywhere" for the rash associated with the infection.
The 79-year-old, who is best known for the children's book We're Going On A Bear Hunt, said: "The rash, look everywhere if there's any doubt whatsoever, look everywhere.
"Don't be intrusive, obviously, but armpits, not so intrusive, ask your teenagers to look at their groin, and the glass test is effective, it's absolutely effective."
The glass test is a way of checking whether a rash is meningitis or not, by firmly pressing a glass against a skin rash. If it does not fade or disappear, then people are urged by the NHS to call 999.
Speaking about his son catching the infection, Rosen added: "It looked like flu, and people talk about the rash and assume it's visible, that it's on your arms or on your chest.
"But I only found out when Eddie had died that the rash, the only place it appeared, was in his armpits.
"So by and large, you don't, when somebody's ill, say, 'let me look at your armpits', and with teenagers, you don't say, 'let me look in your groin', obviously, because it's a private matter, but it can also appear on the soles of your feet."
What should we know about the meningitis outbreak? Professor Emma Wall explains
LBC's Nick Ferrari was joined by Professor Emma Wall, who explained how the MenB vaccine rollout works, how it's spread and how we can help contain it.
General risk is very low, says Streeting
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has this morning said the general risk is "very low" from this outbreak, even if the disease itself is "extremely serious".
He said the disease is spread via close personal contact, including sharing drinks, vapes and kissing.
"We're proactively managing it," he said.
He said the outbreak is not being treated as a national incident, but the response is being managed on a national level.
He also paid tribute to the two young people who have died.
Streeting said his "heart goes out to the families of those two young people who have tragically died".
Their cases "throw into sharp relief how serious" meningitis can be, he added.
What are meningitis symptoms?
Symptoms of meningitis and sepsis can include:
high temperature
cold hands and feet
vomiting
confusion
muscle and joint pain
pale, mottled or blotchy skin
spots or a rash
headache
stiff neck
aversion to bright lights
being very sleepy
seizures
Symptoms can appear in any order, and some may not appear at all.
Thousands of students to be offered vaccine today
A targeted vaccination programme will roll out for students living in halls at the University of Kent today.
Trish Mannes, UKHSA regional deputy director for the South East, said antibiotics are “the main intervention that will help protect people and halt the spread of the outbreak”.
She added: “As a further precaution and together with the NHS, we are beginning to roll out a targeted menB vaccination programme.
“This will initially be offered to 5,000 University of Kent students resident at the Canterbury campus, with the possibility that it may be extended, as it is kept under continual review.
“If you think you may have symptoms of meningitis, don’t hesitate to seek medical help by contacting your GP or calling NHS 111.
“Seeking early treatment can save lives.”
Baby girl fighting for life in hospital
A nine-month-old baby girl remains "critically ill" in hospital with meningitis.
Nala-Rose Fletcher, from Folkestone, remains in intensive care at the Evelina Children's Hospital in London after contracting the deadly illness.
The youngster became unwell on March 4, days before a cluster of cases emerged in nearby Canterbury, which has been attributed to a "superspreader" event at Chemistry nightclub.
The UKHSA said they are aware of a baby with confirmed meningococcal group B infection who is not currently linked to the outbreak.
Antibiotics “remain most effective treatment to limit spread”
The UKHSA said antibiotics “remain the most effective treatment to limit the spread” of meningitis.
It said: “GPs across the country will today be advised to prescribe antibiotics to anyone who visited Club Chemistry between 5-7 March and to University of Kent students, if they have been asked to seek preventative treatment.
“This is so that anyone who has travelled home, or away from Kent, can easily access this important preventative treatment close to them."
Five new cases of meningitis reported in Kent
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that, as of 5pm on Tuesday, some 20 cases of meningitis had been reported to it, up from 15.
Of these, nine cases have been confirmed in the lab, and 11 remain under investigation.
Six of the confirmed cases have been confirmed as the meningitis B strain.
A statement said: “All those affected who are currently linked to the outbreak are young adults.
“UKHSA is aware of a baby with confirmed meningococcal group B infection who is not currently linked to the outbreak but UKHSA will continue to investigate this case.”
Follow for updates
LBC will be bringing you all the latest developments on the meningitis outbreak.