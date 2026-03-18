Five new cases of meningitis have been reported in Kent, bringing the total number of suspected cases confirmed by health officials to 20.

Of these, nine cases have been confirmed in the lab, and 11 remain under investigation. Six of the confirmed cases have been declared as the meningitis B strain.

Experts consider the outbreak "unprecedented" given the number of cases in such a short period.

About 5,000 students in university halls in Kent will be offered the meningitis B vaccine in the coming days.

The aim is to prevent further disease within several weeks if someone has been harbouring the infection.

Follow below for the latest developments.