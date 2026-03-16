A school pupil and a student at the University of Kent, aged 17 and 21, have died following a meningitis outbreak.

Students wearing face masks queue to receive antibiotics at the University of Kent in Canterbury after an outbreak of meningitis. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A school pupil and a student at the University of Kent have died following a deadly outbreak of meningitis - while 11 others are seriously ill in hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We are deeply saddened to confirm that one student from the University of Kent has died following a case of invasive meningitis.



Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and the wider university community at this extremely difficult time.



The safety of our students… pic.twitter.com/tjnYvMssXR — University of Kent (@UniKent) March 15, 2026

The UK Health Security Agency said it had been notified of 13 cases from Friday to Sunday in the Canterbury area and the specific strain had not yet been identified. 11 of the 13 are reportedly seriously ill in hospital. The university confirmed no in person assessments or exams would take place this week. A popular student nightclub in Canterbury said those who attended their venue over the weekend may have been infected by the outbreak. On Monday afternoon, they have confirmed they are closing for the rest of the week. A pop nightclub in Canterbury is closing for the rest of the week after two young people died in an outbreak of meningitis and others were admitted to hospital. Club Chemistry said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon: "We've made the decision to close the venue for the rest of this week. "While we haven't been directed to do so, the safety and wellbeing of our community, our guests and our staff comes first - always. "We know this news may be worrying and we are working closely with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). "We will share updates as soon as we have them." Club Chemistry owner Louise Jones-Roberts told the Press Association earlier on Monday that the venue had been contacted by the UKHSA to try to trace people who may be affected.

On Monday, hundreds of students could be seen queuing on campus, many wearing face masks, as they waited for antibiotics which are being handed out by health authorities. More than 30,000 students and staff at the campus have been alerted by the UKHSA, warning them to stay vigilant against symptoms.

Staff and students, some wearing face masks, queue to receive antibiotics. Picture: Getty

The UKHSA said it was notified of 13 cases with signs and symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia. Picture: Alamy

What is meningitis and what causes it? Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection. Bacterial meningitis is rarer but more serious than viral meningitis. It can affect anyone but is more common in babies, children, teenagers and young adults. Meningitis can be very serious if not treated quickly, and can lead to life-threatening sepsis and permanent damage to the brain or nerves.

A health worker prepares a dose of the pneumococcal meningitis vaccine. Picture: Getty

What are the symptoms? Symptoms of meningitis and sepsis can include: high temperature

cold hands and feet

vomiting

confusion

muscle and joint pain

pale, mottled or blotchy skin

spots or a rash

headache

stiff neck

aversion to bright lights

being very sleepy and seizures Symptoms can appear in any order and some may not appear at all.

Skin of someone with meningococcal meningitis. Picture: Alamy

Why are young people at risk? According to Meningitis Now, one in four 15 to 19-year-olds carry meningococcal bacteria in the back of their throats, compared to one in 10 of the UK population. People can carry this harmlessly without becoming unwell, but it can be passed from person to person by coughing, sneezing and kissing. Increased social interaction in this age group means the bacteria can be passed on more easily. In universities, students can be more vulnerable because of living in more "cramped" housing or halls of residence. Young people also come together from all over the world to live, study and socialise. What causes these outbreaks and how serious are they? Outbreaks can happen when a particular meningococcal strain enters a community where people are mixing closely. Universities which include halls of residence, parties, and large social groups, can help the bacteria to spread more easily. But the risk to the general public in Kent is low, with people at the highest risk usually close contacts of cases.

Young boy, 12, suffers from hayfever, Surrey,UK. Picture: Alamy

How is meningitis treated? Hospital treatment is recommended by the NHS for all cases of bacterial meningitis. Treatments include antibiotics and fluids administered directly into a vein, oxygen if there are breathing difficulties, and in some cases steroid medication to prevent swelling around the brain. Patients may need to stay in hospital for a few days or weeks. In cases of mild meningitis, patients may be sent home if tests confirm it is viral, which usually gets better on its own. Most patients start to feel better within seven to 10 days. But severe viral meningitis may also be treated in hospital. What action is being taken to stop the spread in Kent? Close contacts of the University of Kent students affected will be given antibiotics. On Sunday, the UKHSA said specialists were interviewing affected individuals and their families to "help identify all close contacts and arrange antibiotics to limit spread". The agency had also worked with the University of Kent to provide advice letters to all 16,000 students, providing information on recent cases, the signs and symptoms of the illness, how to obtain antibiotics, and what to do if they felt unwell.

There are two vaccines for meningitis. Picture: Getty

Are there vaccines available for meningitis? There are two vaccines for meningitis. The MenACWY vaccine is a single dose jab that protects against four strains of meningococcal bacteria. It is offered to teenagers in school and is also available to those entering university, up to the age of 25. Experts say that this jab is "highly effective at protecting against invasive disease". But Andrew Preston, a professor of microbial pathogenicity at University of Bath, said that uptake among teenagers was about 73%. "So there are a lot of unvaccinated students given the size of the student cohort," he said. Elsewhere, there are the MenB, 6-in-1, pneumococcal and MMRV vaccines for babies and children. What should you do if you think you have meningitis? The NHS recommends that people call 999 for an ambulance or go to their nearest A&E. People are advised to trust their instincts, as someone with meningitis or sepsis can get a lot worse very quickly.

Cases of invasive meningococcal disease have been confirmed in Kent. Sadly, 2 people are known to have died. It's important to know the signs of symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia. Get more info from @NHSuk.

🔗 https://t.co/3HjtZr5UtA pic.twitter.com/jeTYlQ6xO5 — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) March 16, 2026

'Incredibly kind, thoughtful and intelligent' The full tribute to Juliette from Amelia McIlroy, the headteacher of Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School, reads: "It is with great sadness that we are confirming the loss of Juliette, a much loved and treasured member of our school community. "Juliette was a student at our school for seven years. She was incredibly kind, thoughtful and intelligent and she loved our school and was very happy here. "Juliette embraced everything that school had to offer with great enthusiasm and joy and her humour and positivity were captivating. "She was a genuinely caring and attentive listener, a true friend - who listened with warmth, respect and sincere interest to her peers and to our staff. "In short, she was a lovely girl - her beautiful smile, her loving nature and her sense of fun will be hugely missed. We are all devastated. Our love and thoughts are with her family and friends at this terribly sad time. "Our priority now is the safety and well-being of all members of our school community and we are continuing to work closely with UKHSA," Mrs McIlroy added.