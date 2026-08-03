The immunisation drive comes after a series of meningitis outbreaks in March left three teenagers dead, including Juliette Kenny, 18, whose family have been campaigning for young people to be routinely given access to the menB vaccine

A student receives a vaccine in the sports hall at University of Kent campus in March. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Tens of thousands of young people starting university next month have received their first dose of the meningitis B (menB) vaccine following deadly outbreaks earlier this year.

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Some 89,261 doses were administered in the first fortnight of a one-off jab programme for Year 13 pupils and students under 25 heading to university or residential education this autumn, NHS England said. The immunisation drive comes after a series of meningitis outbreaks in March left three teenagers dead, including Juliette Kenny, 18, whose family have been campaigning for young people to be routinely given access to the menB vaccine. The outbreak at the University of Kent was the fastest growing and largest seen in the UK, and other smaller clusters of meningitis in young people since then have been bigger than expected. NHS director of vaccination Caroline Temmink said the “first of its kind” programme had made a “great start”, with more than 135,000 appointments booked for the coming weeks. “The crucial campaign will continue to gather pace as we work closely with pharmacies across the country to ensure they can deliver thousands more vaccines to eligible young people,” Ms Temmink said. Read More: Oxford races to stop killer Ebola: New vaccine trial begins as deadly outbreak spirals in Africa Read More: Victorian diseases are back and killing children. HPV vaccine success shows a way out

Students queue for the Meningitis B after an outbreak in the University of Kent in March. Picture: Getty

“This vaccine needs two doses to be most effective, so if you’re eligible, please come forward and book as soon as possible to give yourself the best protection before the start of the new university year in September.” First-year university students are seven times more likely to contract meningitis than their peers who do not go to university, NHS England said. Close and prolonged contact in halls of residence, shared homes and at social events, through kissing, sharing drinks or vapes, can increase the risk of contracting menB. Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant epidemiologist at UK Health Security Agency, said he cannot “stress enough” how important it is to take the second dose, “as only then will you have strong protection against this devastating disease”. He added: “Some do get a reaction to the vaccine but please don’t let this put you off getting your second dose.

NHS director of vaccination Caroline Temmink said the “first of its kind” programme had made a “great start”. Picture: Alamy