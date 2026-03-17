Pharmacies are experiencing a surge in bookings for meningitis vaccines . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Pharmacies are experiencing a surge in bookings for meningitis vaccines as people try to get jabs privately, amid a fatal outbreak in Kent.

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So far two people have died, 11 are in hospital, and a total of 15 UK cases have been identified so far. It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that some cases in the Kent outbreak are meningitis B. Superdrug told the Press Association bookings for its service are 65 times higher than a week ago. Health experts warned of "unequal access" to protection based on the ability to pay. In the coming days, officials will launch a small vaccination programme for students who live at Canterbury Campus Halls of Residence at the University of Kent.

Hundreds of staff and students, some wearing face masks, queue to receive antibiotics at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Picture: Getty

A jab for menB was introduced for babies as part of the routine childhood immunisation programme in 2015. But the majority of young people born before 2015 are not protected, unless they have had the jab privately. A number of pharmacies offer the menB vaccine, including Superdrug, where it is available for children from the age of two months and adults aged up to 50. A course of two to three doses is recommended, priced at £110 per dose. Read more: Meningitis strain behind deadly Kent outbreak identified as officials fear vape sharing behind rapid spread Read more: What is meningitis and what causes it? Everything we know following deadly outbreak at University of Kent

A-level student, Juliette, whose parents requested that her surname not be reported, was confirmed to be one of those who died. The 18-year-old pupil at a Faversham school was described as "happy and caring" by her bereaved parents. A 21-year-old student from the University of Kent was also killed by the disease but has not yet been publicly identified. A number of those who have fallen ill have been placed into medically induced comas, LBC understands.

Tributes have poured in for a “happy and caring” Kent schoolgirl who died in a recent outbreak of meningitis as she is pictured for the first time. Picture: Family Handout