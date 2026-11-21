It was a characteristically candid announcement for a woman who has faced numerous health challenges in the public eye.

Her message was “don’t brush it off”. Cardiovascular risk increases in women after menopause, and many women remain unaware of this important aspect of their long-term health. CVD is one of the leading causes of death in women worldwide, yet it has long been viewed incorrectly as predominantly affecting men.

As a clinician working in women’s health, I have seen how high-profile public conversations can increase awareness and encourage more women to seek information, support and medical advice.

It’s five years since the ‘Davina Effect’ first made its presence felt. Her 2021 Channel 4 documentary Sex, Myths and the Menopause drew in an audience of 2 million, more than double the typical viewership for the channel’s factual shows.

Her 2022 follow-up, Sex, Mind and the Menopause, coincided with a surge in women seeking HRT and even national shortages. NHS data shows the number of prescribed items hit 11 million in 2022/23, a 47% rise on the year before, and reached 14.7 million items by 2024/25, almost double the 7.4 million in 2021/22. In July 2022, a House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee on menopause and the workplace cited the original documentary in relation to examining menopause training for GPs.

Success has many parents, and Davina didn’t drive this alone. Increased HRT supply, the NHS pre-payment certificate for the therapy, and other campaigns and policy changes all played their part. However, her communication skills and profile have made Davina the recognisable face of menopause in the UK, helping make a once-taboo subject part of mainstream public discussion.

While HRT may be an appropriate treatment option for some women experiencing menopausal symptoms, increased awareness of menopause has also created opportunities to discuss wider aspects of women’s health, including cardiovascular wellbeing.

With her diagnosis drawing public attention to women’s hormonal health, the question is whether the ‘Davina Effect’ can have the same impact for CVD.

I certainly hope so, because the need is stark. CVD is a leading cause of death in women in the UK. More than 3.6 million women are living with cardiovascular disease, with around a fifth affected by coronary heart disease (CHD). According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), CHD claims the lives of 1 in 15 women annually, around twice as many as breast cancer.

Yet heart disease is still culturally coded as male. Back in 1990, one of the most famous TV adverts about the condition, Look After Your Heart, centred largely on male heart health, while men have historically featured more prominently in awareness campaigns. In 2024, a statement in the journal Heart from 33 UK specialists concluded that both the public and healthcare professionals may underestimate women’s cardiovascular risk, contributing to women being underdiagnosed, undertreated and under-represented in research.

There are positive signs that these imbalances are being addressed. The National Institute for Health and Care Research is investing £50 million in a new CVD Inequalities Challenge Consortium, which aims to reduce disparities in outcomes, including those experienced by women.

Meanwhile, women’s health is becoming a greater focus of national health policy. Within the cardiovascular disease framework of the 10-Year Health Plan, is the commitment to address sex-specific risk factors, and improve cardiovascular outcomes for women. The framework also highlights the importance of ensuring that women’s symptoms and concerns are appropriately assessed and investigated. From this year, the NHS Health Check programme for adults aged 40 to 74 will include dedicated questions on menopause and perimenopause, a change expected to reach around 5 million women across England and support earlier conversations about symptoms, health risks and available care.

Public perception of CVD as a ‘male condition’ will be tougher to shift, but Davina has shown she can move the dial on public health, and her willingness to speak openly about cardiovascular disease could help challenge outdated assumptions and encourage more women to think about their heart health.

It’s too early to know if her disclosure will change behaviour. The real test isn’t headlines but whether more women take opportunities to understand their cardiovascular risk and seek appropriate advice when needed.

If you are eligible for an NHS Health Check, take it up. Knowing your blood pressure, cholesterol level and other cardiovascular risk factors can help support informed conversations with a healthcare professional. Above all, seek medical advice if you have symptoms or concerns that do not feel right.

Continued public discussion about women’s cardiovascular health could play an important role in addressing misconceptions, encouraging earlier assessment of risk factors and improving awareness of a condition that affects millions of women across the UK.

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Dr Neelam Bains is a women’s health expert and GP at Pharmacy2U.

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