Patches used to alleviate the symptoms of the menopause in woman could also help treat a type of prostate cancer, a new study suggests.

The new study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, saw men given patches to wear or injections that block testosterone production.

Men with this type of cancer are given hormone therapy to suppress levels of testosterone which the cancer needs to grow.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) wanted to assess whether patches could be as effective as injections which are currently used to deliver hormone therapy for men with prostate cancer whose disease has spread just outside of the gland, also known as locally advance prostate cancer.

Some 1,360 men with an average age of 72 were recruited to the study from cancer centres around the UK.

Researchers found that patches that lower testosterone by delivering oestradiol, a form of oestrogen, through the skin were just as effective as injections at preventing the cancer from spreading.

These patches also led to fewer side effects compared to the injection, which can include hot flushes, bone density problems and risk factors for heart disease such as higher cholesterol, higher blood sugar and higher blood pressure.

But the patches were linked to more breast tissue swelling.

Experts said patients who are given injections of LHRH agonists (luteinising hormone-releasing hormone agonists) need multiple hospital or GP visits while oestradiol patches can be put on by patients at home.

The patches used in the trial are the same as those used in hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to treat symptoms of the menopause in women, UCL said.

Lead author Professor Ruth Langley, from the MRC Clinical Trials Unit at UCL, said: "We believe our findings should lead to men with locally advanced prostate cancer being able to choose which hormone therapy suits them best.

"For some men, for instance, hot flushes can be very debilitating, and so the patches could greatly increase their quality of life."

Commenting on the study, Caroline Geraghty, senior specialist nurse manager at Cancer Research UK, said: "Thanks to research, over eight in 10 men diagnosed with prostate cancer will now survive for 10 years or more, as well as finding more effective treatments, we need to find ways to make them kinder too.

"This trial has done exactly that - it shows that hormone patches are just as effective as traditional injections at controlling locally advanced prostate cancer, while being much easier and gentler to administer.

"This should give men greater choice over their treatment in the future, allowing them to live not just longer lives, but better lives."

Simon Grieveson, assistant director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, added: "Hormone therapy is an extremely common and effective treatment for prostate cancer, currently given through regular injections.

"But for many men it can cause quite significant side effects.

"Results from trials have shown that hormone patches like these, delivered through the skin, are just as effective at delaying cancer progression.

"The skin patches also resulted in fewer men experiencing hot flushes, however breast tissue swelling was more common.

"These skin patches are more convenient and less invasive and could give men greater choice in their treatment based on what's important to them and how they live their lives."