Great Britain's Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie, Bruce Mouat and Hammy McMillan celebrate. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Britain's men's curling team are guaranteed at least a silver medal after an 8-5 victory over Switzerland in the Olympic semi-final.

Bruce Mouat's side had faced a nervous wait to see if they would make the semi-final cut, with Italy's defeat at the hands of the Swiss on Thursday morning sealing Britain's place in the line up. When the two sides met in the round-robin stage, it took an extra end to separate them, with Switzerland prevailing but Britain had come out top at last year's world championships. In what was an incredibly tight match, a point steal in the sixth end for Britain changed the momentum, while a triple take out from Mouat in the seventh limited the Swiss to just one. Two points in the eighth saw Britain edge in front for first time and another two-point score in the 10th sealed the win. Read More: Team GB dragged into Winter Olympics 'double touch' cheating row Read More: Moments after winning Olympic bronze, this athlete blew up his private life - I know what that feels like

Great Britain's Hammy McMillan (right) in action as Bobby Lammie (left) and Grant Hardie looks on. Picture: PA

Britain will now face Canada in the gold medal match on Saturday evening, looking to upgrade the silver they won in Beijing four years ago. Hammy McMillan Jr said: "We had to really fight extremely hard in that game. We started off pretty slow and the Swiss guys really took advantage of that. "Then we regrouped at half-time, we spoke about the changing ice conditions and how we needed to pull the stone slightly different and how we adapted. "We came out and I guess we got a little miss in the sixth end by Benoit (Schwarz-van Berkel) which gave us that steal of one in the sixth to I guess really flip the switch.

