Academic pressure at school can have long-lasting effects on a person's mental health, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that higher levels of academic pressure on 15-year-olds can see them suffering from depression well into early adulthood.

It is also linked with an increased risk of self harm up until the age of 24.

The new research, published in the journal Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, saw experts from University College London (UCL) track 4,700 young people born in 1991 or 1992.

This cohort is taking part in the Children of the 90s study, which is tracking the long-term health and wellbeing among the group.

Academic pressure was measured when they were 15 by using a school experiences questionnaire.

And mental health was tracked repeatedly from the age of 16 to 22.

Self harm was tracked up to the age of 24.

Researchers found that those who felt more pressured by schoolwork at age 15 went on to report higher levels of depression.

The link was strongest when these children were 16 - around the time of their GCSE exams - but researchers found that symptoms persisted until they turned 22.

The authors reported that higher academic pressure was also linked to self-harm, with each one-point increase in perceived academic pressure linked to an 8% higher likelihood of self-harm.

"In a large, longitudinal cohort in England, we observed that higher levels of academic pressure at age 15 years were associated with higher depressive symptoms at five follow-up timepoints between ages 16 years and 22 years, the association being strongest for depressive symptoms measured at age 16 years, but remained up to age 22 years," the authors wrote in the journal Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.

"Associations between academic pressure and depressive symptoms could therefore persist from secondary school to early adulthood.

"We found evidence, albeit statistically weaker than for depressive symptoms, that higher levels of academic pressure at age 15 years were associated with self-harm at four follow-up timepoints between ages 16 years and 24 years.

"These findings indicate that academic pressure may be a pathway to the observed rise in mental health challenges in young people that warrants further investigation."

The authors went on to suggest that whole-school initiatives to reduce academic pressure could help improve mental health among young people.

And exam stress can be reduced by "interventions that enhance social and emotional learning and relaxation skills", they added.

And they point out that there is evidence that "reducing the number of high-stakes tests reduces academic stress".