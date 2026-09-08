About one in five Britons believe mental health problems are used as an excuse, according to a survey.

About eight in 10 (81%) backed helping people earlier rather than focusing only on the most severe cases.

Almost three quarters of people (73%) said mental health is as important as physical health, while 77% said they would feel comfortable with a friend opening up to them.

It found that 22% of people believe mental health is used as an excuse.

The poll of more than 4,000 adults by More in Common, which was commissioned by Wellcome, was designed to explore a gap in increased awareness around mental health and how this has been translated into improvements for patients.

However, most people “do not believe in the snowflake narrative”, experts said, with almost three quarters saying mental health is as important as physical health.

Paul Spencer, head of policy for mental health at Wellcome, said: “It is very encouraging to see how much the British public cares about mental health.

“Across the political spectrum, they want to see people receiving help as early as possible, long before they reach crisis point. Most people do not believe in the snowflake narrative.”

Meanwhile, the poll found 65% of Britons think scientific advancements could benefit mental health patients in the coming years.

However, those in focus groups said patients would not be able to access new treatments as they would be stuck on waiting lists.

Mr Spencer said: “Researchers are developing innovative and more personalised ways of helping people, from digital tools to medicines and psychological and social support.

“The Government has a strong mandate to make sure these are evaluated and made accessible across the NHS.”

Brian Dow, Head On campaign chair and chief executive of Mental Health UK, said: “There is unlikely to be a family in this country that has not been affected by mental ill-health in some way.

“So, it is no surprise that the vast majority of people recognise that mental health is a crucial issue, which is just as important as physical health, and that stronger action is needed to intervene early and prevent crisis.

“Mental health is not an issue that divides us. In fact, as this research shows, it is something that unites people across different parts of society and speaks to the sense of fairness that Britons value.”

The report comes after the Government unveiled plans aiming to get people mental health support earlier and closer to home.

In August, it was announced that that there will be 100 new community mental health centres and 59 dedicated mental health emergency departments in the “biggest redesign of mental health services in a generation”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the new centres “will be a lifeline for so many”, allowing people to get help “before problems get worse”.

Mr Dow added: “It’s hugely encouraging to hear the new Prime Minister talking and prioritising mental health early in his tenure.

“We hope these findings provide further encouragement as ministers look to improve access to support and boost the nation’s mental health in the months and years ahead.”